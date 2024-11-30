Kowboy On Sherdog
Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev Trade Barbs on Social Media
The Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight title picture has turned into an online battleground.
Former champs Jamahal Hill (12-2) and Jiri Prochazka (30-5) are scheduled to fight at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Hill, Prochazka and fellow contender Magomed Ankalaev (19-1) have been recently trading multiple barbs, with champ Alex Pereira (12-2) also joining the fray on occasion.
Hill took multiple digs at Prochazka and Ankalaev in recent interviews, although not entirely unprovoked. Hill went off on Ankalaev in an expletive-laden rant in response to the Russian mocking him for being passed on for the title shot. While both Hill and Prochazka are coming off losses against Pereira, “Sweet Dreams” claims the Czech was dominated while he got caught by a lucky shot.
Pereira responded to Hill’s recent comments, promising him a rematch if he gets past “BJP.”
The Brazilian wrote on X: “Calm down, my son. Pass this test and Dad will give you a second chance.”
Hill clapped back by bringing up the controversy in his loss against Pereira. Pereira brushed off a low blow from Hill and stopped referee Herb Dean from pausing the action right before landing the knockout blow. Hill claims Pereira took the opportunity and capitalized on his momentary lack of focus.
Beat it funny how you rushed lil ass roundtree and dumbass Jiri like you were the man but waited until the refs got in the way to swing at me!!! You will see me again at 100% soon and we both know the fear that was in your heart!! https://t.co/ARC4XQyNQq
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 30, 2024
Meanwhile, Ankalaev is expecting the next title shot against “Poatan,” after Khalil Rountree Jr. passed him for the previous opportunity despite the Dagestani being widely considered the rightful contender. Ankalaev is certain that he will fight Pereira next, likely sometime next summer. Reiterating his claim to the next gold bid, Ankalaev warned Pereira about an impending showdown.
See you soon son
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) November 29, 2024
Ankalaev hasn’t lost in 13 fights since suffering his lone career loss against Paul Craig in his UFC debut in 2018. Meanwhile, Pereira is on a five-fight winning streak that includes a title win over Prochazka and subsequent defenses against Hill, Prochazka and Rountree. And Hill saw a four-fight winning streak snapped in his loss against “Poatan” at UFC 300 this past April. Meanwhile, Prochazka has sandwiched a come-from-behind victory over Aleksandar Rakic between his title losses against Pereira.
