How do you think the fight between Poatan and Dricus would unfold?

If Poatan really does step down (I think it's very unlikely) and this fight happens, Poatan's style is much more difficult for Dricus in my opinion.
At 205? Dricus wakes up to ref looking at him like this:
I don’t think Poatan should even consider going to MW now that his frame has filled out for LHW and even possibly HW.

However if the fight took place at LHW Poatan would easily faceplant DDP on one of his reckless blitzes…that chins been rattled too many times by smaller softer punchers like Tavares, Till, Brunson, etc.
 
DDP he was becoming gas in 3rd affi he was been drop by left hook few times. This was activation his ancestral Zulu spirits and engage #HornOfBuffalo technique. Blitz from front use as diversion while real killing shot was come from behind. Poatan was not can defend face crank and must do tapping sequence to safe face literally speaking 🦬
 
I hope it unfolds in fantasy only at this point. Plenty of contenders at MW for DDP. Pereira has business in his weight class too.
 
Dricus would, you know, wrestle... who knows how far that takes him, though
 
at 205, i like Alex's chances at 70/30. At MW, I like Dricus a6 60/40, that's a hellish cut for Alex.
Izzy landed plenty on Dricus, and one of those well placed shots from Poatan, and it's llights out.
 
Very interesting fight, I can see Dricus wearing some bombs and then somehow winning ha ha, dude just gets it done.
 
kingmob6 said:
at 205, i like Alex's chances at 70/30. At MW, I like Dricus a6 60/40, that's a hellish cut for Alex.
Izzy landed plenty on Dricus, and one of those well placed shots from Poatan, and it's llights out.
I do think thats the main difference, with Izzy its more a case of not over extending with long combos he likes to counter with Alex its more he can catch you coming forward at any point and end it.

If DDP got him down it might be interesting but I think he would have a harder time pressuring Alex due to that threat.
 
You can’t walk down Poatan and chase after him like he did with Izzy. Alex’s wrestling defense is a little better than people give him credit for. It would be a great fight, but I don’t wanna see him starve himself to make weight. That may be the issue here.
 
