How do you think the fight between Poatan and Dricus would unfold?

Ser das Trevas
Pereira beats the hell out of Du Plessis for about ten minutes and then he gets knocked completely unconscious.
I do think thats the main difference, with Izzy its more a case of not over extending with long combos he likes to counter with Alex its more he can catch you coming forward at any point and end it.at 205, i like Alex's chances at 70/30. At MW, I like Dricus a6 60/40, that's a hellish cut for Alex.
Izzy landed plenty on Dricus, and one of those well placed shots from Poatan, and it's llights out.