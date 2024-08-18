People are saying that Carlos Prates reminds me of Anderson Silva, but I see a lot of Poatan's mannerisms in him

Ser das Trevas

Ser das Trevas

There's decision-making, movement.

The movement is identical to Poatan's, he can corner by taking steps to the side and diagonally.

The way he doesn't waste blows and doesn't care about adding volume, he thinks about efficiency.

It always seems like he's planning something, setting a trap.

It's very Poatan, the mannerisms, the methodology of how they fight.
 
