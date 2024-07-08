How big of a chance do you give Blaydes against Aspinall?

As good a chance as anybody imo.



I've said for years that Blaydes is the worst matchup for Aspinall in the division. Since before their first fight.



He's a good striker, that can match Aspinall's size, and while he isn't as fast, he's one of the faster guys at HW, especially as one of the larger guys in the division.



And then there's the wrestling. Aspinall's takedown defense is untested against a high level wrestler. He was taken down over and over by Stewart Austin early in his career, but that was with judo. He was very aggressive coming in and Austin was able to throw or trip him every time. He clearly figured that out though because Spivac who's a good judo guy couldn't do anything even after he got a hold of Aspinall. Against a wrestler though, it's an unknown.



Where I do think Aspinall has an advantage is fight IQ. Aspinall does the right things in the right moment, and seems to thrive under the pressure. Blaydes regularly brain farts and throws winnable fights away by doing the wrong things.



I do think Aspinall is the better fighter and I do expect him to beat Blaydes, but Curtis winning this fight wouldn't be a shock or even a huge upset to me.