How big of a chance do you give Blaydes against Aspinall?

There doesn't seem to be a lot of discussion surrounding this fight, maybe because people think it's a foregone conclusion that Aspinall wins?
Aspinall is the deserved favourite. Very fast starter, dangerous finisher and Blaydes has been knocked out a couple of times, but I think Blaydes has a real chance if he can get Aspinall down early and extend the fight into the second round. Let's see what Aspinall's TDD and cardio is like.
