How big of a chance do you give Blaydes against Aspinall?

There doesn't seem to be a lot of discussion surrounding this fight, maybe because people think it's a foregone conclusion that Aspinall wins?

Aspinall is the deserved favourite. Very fast starter, dangerous finisher and Blaydes has been knocked out a couple of times, but I think Blaydes has a real chance if he can get Aspinall down early and extend the fight into the second round. Let's see what Aspinall's TDD and cardio is like.

ezgif-6-c1cce7dd80.jpg
 
Its HW where one punch can change everything. With that said I think Big Tom is going to be too sharp and too fast for Blaydes. Round 1 TKO.
 
20%.

Blaydes is powerful on the feet but lacks technique. Blaydes is a great wrestler but has terrible entries. And he's terrible at mixing things up.

We haven't seen much of Tommys anti grappling and cardio though. Interesting fight.
 
I see here that Blaydes already has a TKO win over Aspinall, so surely he can do it again. 100%.

Did you even do your research TS?

But really like 25%.
 
As good a chance as anybody imo.

I've said for years that Blaydes is the worst matchup for Aspinall in the division. Since before their first fight.

He's a good striker, that can match Aspinall's size, and while he isn't as fast, he's one of the faster guys at HW, especially as one of the larger guys in the division.

And then there's the wrestling. Aspinall's takedown defense is untested against a high level wrestler. He was taken down over and over by Stewart Austin early in his career, but that was with judo. He was very aggressive coming in and Austin was able to throw or trip him every time. He clearly figured that out though because Spivac who's a good judo guy couldn't do anything even after he got a hold of Aspinall. Against a wrestler though, it's an unknown.

Where I do think Aspinall has an advantage is fight IQ. Aspinall does the right things in the right moment, and seems to thrive under the pressure. Blaydes regularly brain farts and throws winnable fights away by doing the wrong things.

I do think Aspinall is the better fighter and I do expect him to beat Blaydes, but Curtis winning this fight wouldn't be a shock or even a huge upset to me.
 
Tom is best HW on the roster and has been for some time now, but Curtis is a bad matchup flr him. Wouldn't be surprised if we actually see Tom tested or defeated tbh. Don't think any other HW on the roster has Tom's killer instinct though, so Curtis could be ended at any moment.
 
The same chance that Dustin had against Islam. I think the gap between the two are similar.
 
Very good chance, good wrestling, good control and his striking is decent. He has more experience in UFC than Tom and has fought more top guys. Tom is a lot more dynamic in the striking and is faster.

I feel like we've never seen Blaydes get beaten up, he just loses by these 1 punch KOs out of nowhere. Which of course can happen again. I feel like because of his style that you can't dominate for 5 rounds against a guy like Blaydes.. its more if you can catch him with a big punch that he never saw coming.
 
