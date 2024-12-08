When you're a striker relying on mobility a broken toe sucks big time. Gane needs to run it back against Volkov or face Blaydes

I thought the first round was interesting, even though we can clearly see how the last sequence before the guillotine shows how impacted was his movements because of his early injury. It's clear he has progressed in the grappling department. I wouldn't mind a trilogy fight against Volkov to prove who's the better fighter of the two, or a dance with Blaydes to see how better his defensive grappling his.

I guess Aspinall would have to wait or face Almeida if he wins maybe ?
 
