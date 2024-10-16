Renan Problema would have a legit puncher chance against Aspinall

Aspinall is the way better fighter, there is no discussion. Buuuuut Aspinall is touchable because he likes to rush and stand in front of his opponents. Blaydes landed on him, Pav the same.



The thing is that Renan is so massive that a single punch has a very high % of deciding the fight. Aspinall should/would probably take to the ground if he wants to play somewhat safe against such big boy.



90% sure it would be decided in the 1st round.