Media Hologram Dana White to make debut at The Sphere

Man if they got hologram tech why it gotta be Dana White?
 
Some team of geniuses decades ago was working on hologram technology, sacrificing many hours of hard work with the belief that someday it would benefit humanity with advances in science, medicine, space travel
 
Ah yes, paying good money to watch high level cage fights and instead only giving us a few high level fights and instead dumping money into holograms/haptic seats. If I slap the hologram will Dana feel the haptic feedback?
 
I was actually privy to the hologram Dana White before everyone. It called me a “f*cking goof” and told me “we don’t vote them off, we beat them off.” He then proceeded to talk about putting anyone in a room with Jon Jones and guaranteeing Jon walking out.
 
