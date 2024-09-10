Media Dana White’s brilliant next level business plan with sphere revealed.

Jul 23, 2024
www.essentiallysports.com

Dana White Targets $111B TV Deal to Rival NFL Ahead of UFC 306 at the Sphere

UFC CEO Dana White makes a major confession about the future of the promotion's media rights after $1.5 B deal with ESPN expires in 2025.
www.essentiallysports.com

Wow I’m impressed, this is the reason Dana is putting on the sphere event, the ESPN deal is expiring and he’s using the sphere to fine dine potential partners in perhaps 100 billion + opportunities.

Can he do it? If anyone can, Dana can.
Master businessman.
 
Makes sense, this is exactly the kind of thing that rich corporate types think is cool.
 
Wouldn't the impressiveness of the sphere be on the owners of the sphere and not the UFC? I don't know how having a show there would make them look any better than what other media entities have seen before with the UFC. I also don't know how dependent the presentation is on the UFC to provide vs the sphere technicians.
 
I'm a sherdogger I know the business better than Dana. I'd also like to assume I know medicine better than a doctor and shit.
 
Honestly, as long as it's sold out, and they sorted out a good production design, the energy in the arena should be incredible. It's easy to get swept up in that kind of thing.

I've seen concerts where I wasn't enthusiastic going in and left a huge fan because of the live show. If he's bringing in Netflix, Max, and Prime to see this specific live show that's a smart move.
 
GrantB13 said:
Wouldn't the impressiveness of the sphere be on the owners of the sphere and not the UFC? I don't know how having a show there would make them look any better than what other media entities have seen before with the UFC. I also don't know how dependent the presentation is on the UFC to provide vs the sphere technicians.
The sphere provides the hardware platform, maybe software, and consulting services. The UFC provides the production.

So the sphere can tell your production team that they can vibrate the seats, but they can't say whether having the seat vibrate with every strike for 4 hours will be exciting or annoying.

The sphere can provide technical specs for the displays, and maybe suggest best practices but they don't indepently design the graphical and video packages.
 
