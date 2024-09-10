koa pomaikai
Dana White Targets $111B TV Deal to Rival NFL Ahead of UFC 306 at the Sphere
UFC CEO Dana White makes a major confession about the future of the promotion's media rights after $1.5 B deal with ESPN expires in 2025.
www.essentiallysports.com
Wow I’m impressed, this is the reason Dana is putting on the sphere event, the ESPN deal is expiring and he’s using the sphere to fine dine potential partners in perhaps 100 billion + opportunities.
Can he do it? If anyone can, Dana can.
Master businessman.