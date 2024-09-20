Would you like to see the UFC at the Sphere again?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,759
- Reaction score
- 45,141
Or it's better it to be an one off event?
At least they tried it out.
I personally think it's too distracting, let's just focus on the fights.
Sphere for concerts, movies, documentaries like Planet Earth. Those kind of things.
Not fights, it looked tacky.
At least they tried it out.
I personally think it's too distracting, let's just focus on the fights.
Sphere for concerts, movies, documentaries like Planet Earth. Those kind of things.
Not fights, it looked tacky.