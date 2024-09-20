Would you like to see the UFC at the Sphere again?

Would you like to see the UFC at the Sphere again?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Or it's better it to be an one off event?

At least they tried it out.

I personally think it's too distracting, let's just focus on the fights.

Sphere for concerts, movies, documentaries like Planet Earth. Those kind of things.

Not fights, it looked tacky.

Noche-UFC-crowd-at-Sphere-1040x572.jpg
 
They should hold all events there and go bankrupt in a few years.
But jokes aside, I found it nice. Maybe once a year could be fun.
 
Yes. If they did it again I'd encourage some people who don't normally watch to tune in. But it's best to keep it periodic.
 
