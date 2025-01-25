  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Greenland is not for sale.

ftcms%3A5a0b0724-21b9-4935-81e0-6e80567fc25d


- Trump insisted he was serious in his determination to take over Greenland.
- Frederiksen the Danish premier said she had emphasised that the vast Arctic island — an autonomous part of the kingdom of Denmark — was not for sale.
- Trump had been aggressive and confrontational following the Danish prime minister’s comments that the island was not for sale.
- Trump threatened specific measures against Denmark including targeted tariffs.
- He declined to rule out military force to take Greenland, questioning Denmark legal right to territory.
- "Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious, and potentially very dangerous.”

More: https://www.ft.com/content/ace02a6f-3307-43f8-aac3-16b6646b60f6
 
Didn't we already have a thread on this?
 
