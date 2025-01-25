payton
- Trump insisted he was serious in his determination to take over Greenland.
- Frederiksen the Danish premier said she had emphasised that the vast Arctic island — an autonomous part of the kingdom of Denmark — was not for sale.
- Trump had been aggressive and confrontational following the Danish prime minister’s comments that the island was not for sale.
- Trump threatened specific measures against Denmark including targeted tariffs.
- He declined to rule out military force to take Greenland, questioning Denmark legal right to territory.
- "Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious, and potentially very dangerous.”
More: https://www.ft.com/content/ace02a6f-3307-43f8-aac3-16b6646b60f6