International Egg prices so high the USA turns to beloved ally Denmark for help

We have always been friends with Denmark

US turns to Denmark as it hunts for eggs despite Trump’s threat over Greenland

Danish Egg Association says US asked if it could export eggs as prices surge despite president’s promise to lower them
The United States has asked Denmark and other European nations if they can export eggs as Americans face surging egg prices, the Nordic country’s egg association said on Friday.

The request from the US Department of Agriculture coincides with a raft of new US tariffs on countries, including in Europe, and the threat of more.


Donald Trump has also threatened economic sanctions unless Denmark hands over control of Greenland to the US, and said this week that he thought the US would eventually annex it – despite its status as an autonomous territory of Denmark, a member of the European Union.
 
Already a thread on this

Siver!

International Thread 'First USA Ask Denmark for Greenland. Now They're Asking For... Eggs!'

USA asks Sweden and Denmark for help in the egg crisis | Sweden Herald

There is an egg crisis in the USA and now the authorities are asking Swedish and Danish producers if they can export eggs across the Atlantic
American authorities have turned to Swedish and Danish egg producers and asked about the possibility of buying eggs, reports Danish media and Göteborgs-Posten.

It indicates that there is a large shortage and that they have had very great challenges with many animals being slaughtered, says Kronägg's CEO Markus Lindström, who received a request from the USA, to GP.
The industry organization Swedish Eggs was also contacted a couple of weeks ago.

The egg shortage in the USA is due to bird flu...
What happened to these low price eggs that the Trump crowd was in here crowing about the other day, I bought a dozen eggs yesterday and they cost me 8 dollars and 12 cents!

You scumbags are still lying and Im getting sick and damn tired of it!!
 
I say we bomb the shit out of them until they give us all their eggs. Whatever eggs we do t eat we will just throw into the harbor
 
Pittie Petey said:
What happened to these low price eggs that the Trump crowd was in here crowing about the other day, I bought a dozen eggs yesterday and they cost me 8 dollars and 12 cents!

You scumbags are still lying and Im getting sick and damn tired of it!!
Very, very few sources are saying egg prices have dropped or are dropping significantly.

Most sources are still describing them as rising.

Has ANYONE had a cheap dozen eggs lately?
 
