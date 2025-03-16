PBAC
We have always been friends with Denmark
The United States has asked Denmark and other European nations if they can export eggs as Americans face surging egg prices, the Nordic country’s egg association said on Friday.
The request from the US Department of Agriculture coincides with a raft of new US tariffs on countries, including in Europe, and the threat of more.
Donald Trump has also threatened economic sanctions unless Denmark hands over control of Greenland to the US, and said this week that he thought the US would eventually annex it – despite its status as an autonomous territory of Denmark, a member of the European Union.
US turns to Denmark as it hunts for eggs despite Trump’s threat over Greenland
Danish Egg Association says US asked if it could export eggs as prices surge despite president’s promise to lower them
www.theguardian.com
