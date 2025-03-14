  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Ask Denmark for Greenland. Now They're Asking For... Eggs!

Siver!

USA asks Sweden and Denmark for help in the egg crisis | Sweden Herald

There is an egg crisis in the USA and now the authorities are asking Swedish and Danish producers if they can export eggs across the Atlantic
American authorities have turned to Swedish and Danish egg producers and asked about the possibility of buying eggs, reports Danish media and Göteborgs-Posten.

It indicates that there is a large shortage and that they have had very great challenges with many animals being slaughtered, says Kronägg's CEO Markus Lindström, who received a request from the USA, to GP.
The industry organization Swedish Eggs was also contacted a couple of weeks ago.

The egg shortage in the USA is due to bird flu. Over 40 million animals were put down last year and prices have been driven up, which has created a political debate. Among other things, President Donald Trump blamed egg prices on former President Joe Biden in his speech to Congress.

Whether any eggs will be exported is uncertain. Among other things, a number of export requirements stand in the way at present, according to the industry association Danish Eggs.

Besides the export requirements, it is complicated to transport eggs across the Atlantic, and there are also challenges in Europe, according to Markus Lindström.

I don't think we will export. We also have an egg shortage in Europe and there we already have export channels we use. So it's rather that we export within Europe.
And Denmark is set to say: NO.

How to win friends and influence egg sellers, eh?
 
