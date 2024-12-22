By

Gram Slattery

Trump said he will not let the canal fall into the 'wrong hands'

Trump accused Panama of charging excessive fees to use the canal

US handed over control of the canal in 1999

"It was given to Panama and the people of Panama, but it has provisions. You get to treat us fairly, and they haven't treated us fairly. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, quickly and without question,"