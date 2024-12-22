Opinion Trump threatens to retake control of Panama Canal

By Gram Slattery

  • Trump said he will not let the canal fall into the 'wrong hands'
  • Trump accused Panama of charging excessive fees to use the canal
  • US handed over control of the canal in 1999
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Dec 22 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of charging excessive rates to use the Central American passage, which allows ships to cross between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Arizona on Sunday, Trump also said he would not let the canal fall into the "wrong hands," warning of potential Chinese influence on the passage.

China does not control or administer the canal, but a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings (0001.HK), opens new tab has long managed two ports located on the Caribbean and Pacific entrances to the canal.

Trump's comments came hours after he leveled a similar threat against Panama in a post on Truth Social on Saturday night.
"Has anyone ever heard of the Panama Canal?" Trump said on Sunday at AmericaFest, an annual event organized by Turning Point, an allied conservative group. "Because we're being ripped off at the Panama Canal like we're being ripped off everywhere else."

Trump's comments were an exceedingly rare example of a U.S. leader saying he could push a sovereign country to hand over territory. It also underlines an expected shift in U.S. diplomacy under Trump, who has not historically shied away from threatening allies and using bellicose rhetoric when dealing with counterparts.

"The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, highly unfair," Trump said.
"It was given to Panama and the people of Panama, but it has provisions. You get to treat us fairly, and they haven't treated us fairly. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, quickly and without question," he said.

The Panamanian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
Several Panamanian politicians, however, took to social media to criticize Trump's statements and ask the government to defend the canal.
"The government has the duty to defend our autonomy as an independent country," Grace Hernandez, a deputy from the opposition MOCA party, said on X following Trump's Truth Social post. "Diplomacy demands steadfastness in the face of regrettable statements."

The United States largely built the canal and administered territory surrounding the passage for decades. But the United States and Panama signed a pair of accords in 1977 that paved the way for the canal's return to full Panamanian control. The United States handed over control of the canal in 1999 after a period of joint administration.

The waterway, which allows up to 14,000 ships to cross per year, accounts for 2.5% of global seaborne trade and is critical to U.S. imports of autos and commercial goods by container ships from Asia, and for U.S. exports of commodities, including liquefied natural gas.

It is not clear how Trump would seek to regain control over the canal, and he would have no recourse under international law if he decided to make a play for the passage.

This is not the first time Trump has openly considered territorial expansion.

In recent weeks, he has repeatedly mused about turning Canada into a U.S. state, though it is unclear how serious he is about the matter. During his 2017-2021 term, Trump expressed interest in buying Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. He was publicly rebuffed by Danish authorities before any conversations could take place.

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/trump-says-he-might-demand-panama-hand-over-canal-2024-12-22/
 
Every tweet needs its own thread. If we don’t how will we know how hysterical to get daily
 
He should take it. Panama is not a real country.
 
I wouldn’t call it a threat, more of a demand lol.

He basically told them to prepare
 
images

eyJidWNrZXQiOiJjb250ZW50Lmhzd3N0YXRpYy5jb20iLCJrZXkiOiJnaWZcL3BhbmFtYS1jYW5hbC5qcGciLCJlZGl0cyI6eyJyZXNpemUiOnsid2lkdGgiOjgyOH19fQ==

So yeah, Trump definitely doesn't want to start any wars.
Islam Imamate said:
You guys don't see anything wrong with Trump threatening Panama in this way? What makes you think the US should retake the Panama Canal?
What is wrong with it? What makes you think otherwise? Why is it so important that Panama continues to exist as a nation when it could be a US state? Many questions.
 
Why not create more competition by helping Nicaragua with their planned canal or Mexico with their planned coast to coast rail system?
 
He should

We built the fucking thing, gifted it to them in some misguided liberal cuckery, and they charge us?

Fuck em

Bobby00 said:
What is wrong with it? What makes you think otherwise? Why is it so important that Panama continues to exist as a nation when it could be a US state? Many questions.
What is wrong with threatening to renege on a decades old agreement and to annex internationally recognized territory from a sovereign nation?

I think that should be self explanatory but for those for whom it's not, it undermines US credibility in regards to honoring agreements and respecting internationally recognized borders.
 
