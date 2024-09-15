"Get your toes out of the cage"

This ruling irks me no end. The difference between grabbing a cage to hold position or stop takedowns, and gripping toes to turn your footing is night and day.
The Unified rules within the UFC website don't state the purpose of it's ruling but it seems absurd.
Having to have flat feet on what is a slippery surface once you are flat footed against it is ridiculous.

I'd love to hear for and against arguments here.
 
in last night's match it wasn't that he was trying to clinch the cage with his toes intentionally, that's just the position he was in
 
Horiguchi'sEar said:
in last night's match it wasn't that he was trying to clinch the cage with his toes intentionally, that's just the position he was in
That's partly what inspired this thread. The concentration is takes to keep your naturally downward curling toes straight is ridiculous. I bet Herb just has 5 little concrete cubes and no bend in his.
Hang on, was it Herb or was it Rosenthal? I can't remember.
 
It was Chris shitoni
 
Toes in the cage is a dangerous game
They should just replace the cage with plexi

You Good!?
Now Let’s Work!
 
U can grip the cage with your toes like fingers do...

Therefore it provides an advantage..and its dangerous for the user as the toes can be caught up and snapped in transitions
 
Rosenthal has been banned for years if I remember correctly. Something about weed or something else stupid but yeah he never refs any longer.
 
