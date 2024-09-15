"Get your toes out of the cage"

This ruling irks me no end. The difference between grabbing a cage to hold position or stop takedowns, and gripping toes to turn your footing is night and day.

The Unified rules within the UFC website don't state the purpose of it's ruling but it seems absurd.

Having to have flat feet on what is a slippery surface once you are flat footed against it is ridiculous.



I'd love to hear for and against arguments here.