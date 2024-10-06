UFC= Ultimate Fence Clinching

This is clearly no longer the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

It is literally the Ultimate Fence Clinch competition.
This is ridiculous. I don’t know if it’s the cage or what. Maybe legalize cage grabbing I don’t know but we have to fix this.
That is not fighting, but if I were to start training again best believe I’m training against the wall literally 90% of the time.
This is…sport killing. Stop pretending you enjoyed that, or pretending that it was some type of tactical plan executed perfectly because it wasn’t..it was walk forward and push your opponent against the fence, while not even getting the TD. Honestly being up against the cage and just defending all the takedowns is way more impressive then..,pushing the dude against the cage.
 
I don’t have a problem with people doing that and then actually getting a takedown but Bautista did that 50 times and didn’t come close to taking him down even one time.
 
when he got a warning from the ref, broke the fight, and immediately dove for a crotch sniff i literally threw my hands up in the air. That was just disgraceful.
 
Just listen to what's being encouraged. "No this is smart... He knows he can grind out a decision" from the commentary

Maybe some of them watch this so often they lose sight?

Like no offense. If Bautista can't beat Aldo, he can't. There's no shame in that, going to a plan B shouldn't work
 
When Jake Paul makes his debut for his 1 fight/$100,000,000 contract, he's gonna knock the bitter taste out of everyone's mouth with a world class striking display that makes Anderson Silva wish he met Steven Seagull 40 years earlier.
 
I would not feel like I won the fight if I held a dude against the wall. I just wouldn’t. Maybe if I got takedowns but uh…I mean what happens if the wall isn’t there? How would Bautista have to approach the fight differently if the wall wasn’t there? Perhaps we can figure out some situations and maybe come up with new procedures or something.
 
People evolved to use the cage for takedown defense and now wrestlers have in turn "evolved" to use that position to stall. It's even worse than legitimate lay and pray to me.
 
Alright guys this women’s fight is about to suck let’s all watch now
 
any person with a brain could see Batista was doing everything he could to avoid a fight in the 3rd rd. 2 judges…. Ya he won that rd
 
STFU


This is MMA wrestling and clinching is part of it...

Aldo clearly could of gotten out whenever he wanted he didn't because he accepted the position so he could breath and not gas out.
.

IF YOU ACCEPT THE POSITION YOU LEAVE IT IN THE HANDS OF THE JUDGES TO DECIDE...

Being pressed against the fence is a bad look its been that way since the beginning...

So tired of people complaining about grappling.


Fuck off and go watch Kickboxing or boxing..

This is chess ... Dont confuse it for checkers...
 
