UFC= Ultimate Fence Clinching

This is clearly no longer the Ultimate Fighting Championship.



It is literally the Ultimate Fence Clinch competition.

This is ridiculous. I don’t know if it’s the cage or what. Maybe legalize cage grabbing I don’t know but we have to fix this.

That is not fighting, but if I were to start training again best believe I’m training against the wall literally 90% of the time.

This is…sport killing. Stop pretending you enjoyed that, or pretending that it was some type of tactical plan executed perfectly because it wasn’t..it was walk forward and push your opponent against the fence, while not even getting the TD. Honestly being up against the cage and just defending all the takedowns is way more impressive then..,pushing the dude against the cage.