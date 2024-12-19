They should change the toes in the cage rule

Just watched Leben vs Akiyama and they seemed not to be enforcing that rule so much

Which allowed for some pretty fun grappling exchanges on the floor.

I think it’s strange how much MMA has changed because we used to get really cool scrambles and dudes willing to work off their back especially if they can push off the cage with their feet or flip themselves over with their toes in the cage

AT LEAST that would stop the epidemic where we only have fighters immediately just trying to get back up.

Obviously you never want another man on top of you able to hit you, but it’s simply not true that an individual can’t defend himself off of their backs particularly when not being held in the same position one could escape by putting their toes in the cage, its holding fighters and fights back and the fence gets used as a barrier and pushed up against in most fights anyway.

As long as you’re not hooking your fingers in the cage to clamp your opponent against it, I don’t see why this is a problem and think the current rules favor boring blanket guys in several noticeable ways.