They should change the toes in the cage rule

Just watched Leben vs Akiyama and they seemed not to be enforcing that rule so much
Which allowed for some pretty fun grappling exchanges on the floor.
I think it’s strange how much MMA has changed because we used to get really cool scrambles and dudes willing to work off their back especially if they can push off the cage with their feet or flip themselves over with their toes in the cage
AT LEAST that would stop the epidemic where we only have fighters immediately just trying to get back up.
Obviously you never want another man on top of you able to hit you, but it’s simply not true that an individual can’t defend himself off of their backs particularly when not being held in the same position one could escape by putting their toes in the cage, its holding fighters and fights back and the fence gets used as a barrier and pushed up against in most fights anyway.
As long as you’re not hooking your fingers in the cage to clamp your opponent against it, I don’t see why this is a problem and think the current rules favor boring blanket guys in several noticeable ways.
 
Who cares? The refs don't hold fighters accountable for 99% of fouls anyway. It's just a long string of warnings that lead to nothing.

Michael Chandler scoffs at all rules.
 
Would also like to add that it’s not the boring blankets dudes fault that the rules are set up this way and they’re smart to take advantage of it

However we’re missing out on really cool sweeps and other situations we could be having, making grappling less of a chore to watch and giving both fighters a better chance to get out of bad positions.
 
Carlos Condit was able to get some cool reversals when he fought. I think some refs don't mind if you immediately start working to change your disadvantageous position but when your toes are just grabbing the fence is when it becomes an issue.
 
The one thing I could see happening is someone getting a gnarly finger/toe injury while their extremities have grasped the cage and all the sudden their weight gets shifted

I was opening my stores shipping area the other day and it has a chained garage door and that thing snapped down while my left middle finger was in it and I barely got away with not having a horrible injury and potentially losing my finger just from grabbing through the chain loops
 
Carlos Condit was able to get some cool reversals when he fought. I think some refs don't mind if you immediately start working to change your disadvantageous position but when your toes are just grabbing the fence is when it becomes an issue.
Man I used to love watching condit fight.
I remember when he was scheduled to fight BJ and I couldn’t figure out who to root for (thank god that didn’t end up happening)
 
U can push off the cage still...

U just cant grip the cage with toes or finger's..



Thread is pointless
 
Did your manager slap your fingers out of the door just in time?
 
I think the steel should be bladed before it's twisted together into a cage, that should prevent digits from getting inside.

Or better yet, just go full
 
Yeah I think it’s probably a safety issue. You can put your foot flat against the cage, the same way you can put your hand on it; what’s not allowed is the digits thru the fencing.
 
