Rule changes that could help reduce chain control wrestling?

Alpha_T83

Back when fighters could get away with grabbing the cage, wrestlers would want to get takedowns in the middle of the octagon, to prevent their opponents from using the cage to stand up. Now it's the exact opposite: guys like Khabib, Merab, Makhachev, Belal, Khamzat, etc. all pressure their opponents against the cage, and then use the cage as a barrier to get takedowns and hold people down. It's insane to me that they can use the cage to their advantage, but fighters aren't allowed to make use of defensive cage grabs to stand up.

I think the rules should be amended to allow defensive cage grabs for downed fighters to get back to their feet. Either that or takedowns against the octagon should be automatically reset to the center of the octagon in full guard. One of the best ways to stand up from a takedown is to get half guard and then shrimp out to create a scramble. But you can't do that when you're pressed up against the cage.

I guess I'm just sick of MMA rules making the cage an advantage for control wrestlers.
 
Don't need an actual rule change, just some soft encouragement from Uncle Dana.
Like, get rid of win bonuses and change them to "Swangin' and Bangin' Bonuses"
And get rid of the actual belts and change them all to BMF belts which can be awarded and taken away whenever he wants
 
I don’t know anyone that has ever voiced an opposition to taking someone down against the cage

The outrage is when someone pushes you the fence, holds you there, and does nothing

Then they get rewarded with a win because of vague “control time” when that’s not even in the criteria and no effective grappling was achieved
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Disallow takedowns.

Allow striking, a sport where you can box and kick.

Call it something like kickboxing maybe?
It would be interesting to have a more serious discussion about this without the go-to extremist reaction "Go watch kickboxing"

Because obviously stalling is possible in a fight, surely you agree with that. So we need to determine what is stalling and how it should be handled.
 
Such a poor attitude honestly. These sarcastic replies are just dumb and uneducated.

There's a world of difference between exciting grappling where fighters actually go for submissions and you have reversals and scrambles, and control wrestling with someone pressed against the cage, unable to move.
 
It's the same when someone gets a takedown and pushes their opponent into the fence on the ground, but doesn't do any real damage.
 
You could make it so the person who wants a takedown has to ask the other guy is it OK frist and if he says no then they both go back to their corners for a cup of tea
 
No it’s not, because what bautistsa did to Aldo is not comparable to what guys like Khabib would do with the leg wrap
 
