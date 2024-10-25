Rule changes that could help reduce chain control wrestling?

Back when fighters could get away with grabbing the cage, wrestlers would want to get takedowns in the middle of the octagon, to prevent their opponents from using the cage to stand up. Now it's the exact opposite: guys like Khabib, Merab, Makhachev, Belal, Khamzat, etc. all pressure their opponents against the cage, and then use the cage as a barrier to get takedowns and hold people down. It's insane to me that they can use the cage to their advantage, but fighters aren't allowed to make use of defensive cage grabs to stand up.



I think the rules should be amended to allow defensive cage grabs for downed fighters to get back to their feet. Either that or takedowns against the octagon should be automatically reset to the center of the octagon in full guard. One of the best ways to stand up from a takedown is to get half guard and then shrimp out to create a scramble. But you can't do that when you're pressed up against the cage.



I guess I'm just sick of MMA rules making the cage an advantage for control wrestlers.