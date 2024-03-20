He's most likely implying that Joshua had a rematch clause and Ngannou would have been tied up with that.Gets brutally knocked out, comes back in 6 months. Had he won he wouldn't come back until 9 months at the earliest. What?
Best of luck to both men. Should be a fun scrap
Pacheco the one who fought a couple times (thrice?) under the UFC banner and got finished every time? She’s the co-headliner? Sheesh…