News Francis Ngannou's MMA Return Vs Renan Ferreira + Co-Main: Cris Cyborg vs Larissa Pacheco Announced

Good to hear the HW champ will be back in action to defend the UFC belt in PFL.

Brigfa2 said:
What he meant is Ngannou's stock crashed after that KO so he has to return to the cage. if Francis Ngannou had won he would've said ''fuk MMA i want to continue boxing''.
Two sides of the same coin. If he had one, why would he take a pay cut to fight a random HW as opposed to a grudge match PPV guaranteed to sell?
 
Pacheco the one who fought a couple times (thrice?) under the UFC banner and got finished every time? She’s the co-headliner? Sheesh…

I’ll catch the Ngannou vs Ferreira highlight, for sure. Two huge guys throwing bombs, I don’t think it goes on for too long
 
