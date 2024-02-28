News Renan Ferreira Willing to Face Francis Ngannou in MMA or Boxing

UFC 298 The Aftermath
skysports-tyson-fury-francis_6340042.jpg


After a 21-second technical knockout victory over Bellator MMA heavyweight king Ryan Bader last Saturday at PFL vs. Bellator, Renan Ferreira is 100% focused on a fight with Francis Ngannou.


Although Ngannou left the venue without entering the cage for a faceoff with the 2023 PFL heavyweight champion, Ferreira did not interpret those actions as a lack of interest in a future fight.

“Since Francis entered the PFL, that’s the fight everybody wants to see,” Ferreira told Sherdog.com. “I interpreted his attitude after my knockout to be much more of a respectful one. I think Francis knew that this was my moment, and he just respected that. I don’t see any other fight that makes sense for both of us. If he wants to make that in boxing or MMA it will not be a problem to me.”


Ferreira believes he will present some stylistic challenges for the Cameroonian-born Frenchman.

“Francis is a different guy, very strong with knockout power, but I see him walking straight forward all the time,” Ferreira said. “When he fought a guy like Ciryl Gane, who is faster with great footwork, Gane was able to hit him a couple of times. I also move fast, but the difference between me and Gane is my knockout power. Of course, this will be the biggest challenge of my life, but I truly believe I have more knockout power and I can surprise Ngannou.”

Ngannou is currently slated to face Anthony Joshua in a boxing match in Saudi Arabia on March 8. With that in mind, Ferreira plans on returning to action in the second half of the year.

“Ngannou has a contract with PFL saying he must do an MMA fight [by] July,” Ferreira said. “I’ll be ready when they decide.”

Ferreira also to took to praise American Top Team for his evolution in all aspects of MMA.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t have many options for sparring at Team Nogueira,” he said. “But at ATT I found some of the best heavyweights in the world. Training daily with top guys like [Junior dos Santos, Marcus Almeida, Augusto Sakai, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Sergei Pavlovich] and [being overseen] by top trainers like Conan [Silveira] and [Steve] Mocco was a definitely a turning point in my career.”

Fereira revealed that suffered a pretty significant cut during a sparring session against Pavlovich.

“There is no easy training at ATT,” Ferreira said. “In my last sparring [session] with Pavlovich, I needed 15 stitches for a cut opened on my face by his kick. But he is such a nice guy, very humble and open to teach and learn.”

Ferreira endured many hardships before choosing MMA as his career path. Winning the $1 million that accompanied the 2023 PFL Championship proved to be a life-changing event.

“I was raised by my mother along with seven siblings in a landless settlement in the interior of Goiás,” he said. “When I started in MMA in 2013, I slept in CT and often only had money to eat stir-fried noodles. I worked so hard for 10 years to be able to celebrate two belts and this wonderful prize of $1 million that will change my life and that of my family.”

So far, Ferreira has only invested his winnings in a vehicle.




Does he really want that Ngann GOAT smoke?

MMA or Boxing?

Ngannou never fights in the PFL?

1762982688.0.jpg


74YH.gif
 
Would make more sense for them to fight in MMA. If Ngannou is going to keep boxing he's going to be boxing ranked boxers.
 
I could see Wilder doing MMA since he seems to be falling off and has done some cross-training and has showed interest in trying MMA but it would probably be a pay cut unless it's a card in the middle east cause they spending so much on combat sports to increase tourism.
 
Renan Fer is taking his shot at Ngannou, so being willing to fight mma or boxing is a good strategy. If they do fight, however, it will be mma.

Ngannou will still be an underdog against AJ, and this time he likely won't be underestimated by his opponent. Which means Ngannou may very well fall back to PFL and fight the top guy, which right now is Renan.
 
Renan Fer is taking his shot at Ngannou, so being willing to fight mma or boxing is a good strategy. If they do fight, however, it will be mma.

Ngannou will still be an underdog against AJ, and this time he likely won't be underestimated by his opponent. Which means Ngannou may very well fall back to PFL and fight the top guy, which right now is Renan.
So... Is fighting Ngannou in the PFL really a Million Dollar bag?

 
