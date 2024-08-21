Fights to Make After DWCS Season 8: Week 2

Andreas Gustafsson vs Trevin Giles – I wouldn’t want to see Gustafsson against any rookies, this is a veteran style of rush-and-wall-and-brawl and it needs a veteran opponent. Trevin Giles tends to roll out the welcome wagon of late with 4 successive UFC newcomers as his opponents, so let’s make it 5!



Rizvan Kuniev vs Don’Tale Mayes – Rizvan’s compatriot Shamil Gaziev just beat Don’Tale, so we’re going to find out how good Rizvan Kuniev is (or isn’t) pretty much straight away with this fight. Kuniev’s biggest bragging right is beating PFL’s Renan Ferreira before that was overturned, so I think if he wins here he’s probably looking at someone like #15 Rodrigo Nascimento right after.



Cortavious Romious vs Caolan Loughran – Cortavious Romious came close to an R1KO via liver kick but veteran Imperato toughed it out and this was, generally, a fun-if-low-level scrap. Romious is the deserving winner, though, and the better rounded fighter. I’d like to see him face Irish stand out Caolan Loughran whose UFC run definitely hasn’t gone how he envisioned – a defeat to Jake Hadley last time out sent his stock plummeting. He’s got to start backing up that mouth of his. This should be multi-levelled action.



Cody Haddon vs Serhiy Sidey – Cody Haddon excelled tonight against a tough and very game opponent, doing what Payton Talbott could not landing a clean left hook, dropping Brand and finishing by RNC. DWCS performances don’t get much better or cleaner than that. Serhiy Sidey is another game fighter but with a bit more experience than Billy Brand, and he looks a perfect first opponent for a promising Australian! I kinda like the idea of him coming in and facing Payton Talbott, but I don’t think the UFC run that fight.



Short and sweet for this Tuesday night matchmaking!