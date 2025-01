Matches to make after Makhachev vs Moicano

TheMoa said: Charles dropped out 10 days before the fight and had to fight Arman to get a title shot again (and lost).... Shouldn't the same happen with Arman?

He didn't have to. He just decided to because the 300 spot was too good to pass up. He could've waited on Islam but the deal was too good.It's like when Dustin decided to fight Conor in the trilogy instead of fighting for the title.Conor money is different obviously but it's another example of a fighter choosing money/exposure over titleshot.