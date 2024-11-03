UFC Fights to make after Moreno vs Albazi :

#2 Brandon Moreno vs #7 Asu Almabayev - Absolutely amazing performance for the former champion, does he deserve a title shot? Not right now as he needs to actually earn another title shot with 1-2 more wins. Asu has looked pretty impressive so far since entering the UFC as a pretty dominant wrestler with some sneaky power. If Moreno can win another one impressively then I think we can start talking about another title shot. Asu has shot 36 takedowns in 4 UFC fights so far, so it's safe to say he will test Moreno on the ground a lot more than Albazi did tonight. Let's see this matchup in March-April, I would prefer a 5 rounder to be honest to see how could Asu really is.



#3 Amir Albazi vs #5 Tatsuro Taira - So much for trying to get some new blood to fight for the title.... anyways Amir is still going to fight within that Top 5 despite the performance tonight. This was his first time in an Octagon in over a year after he did Neck and Heart surgery, which is crazy but Albazi vs Taira would be amazing to watch, I wouldn't even mind it as a 5 Round Main event of a fight night, probably in the Apex, the scrambles and grappling exchanges would be fun to watch. Both men took a decent amount of damage recently so let's see this in May or June.



#3 Erin Blanchfield vs #1 Alexa Grasso - Erin needed a win pretty badly tonight because if she lost it would be a while until she got a chance to fight back into the upper echelon of the Top 5. Erin is still only 25 years old which is so crazy to think about, she called out Alex Grasso and I think that's a pretty fair matchup to make next, let's see it March-April.



#5 Rose Namajunas vs #13 Jasmine Jasudavicius - Not the most entertaining fight by Rose but it was a close fight regardless, you can easily argue that she won that fight but where it matters most is the scorecards and she lost on those tonight. At 32 years old she can easily try and make another run at the title as we currently have a 36 year old Champion in Valentina, but she's going to have to fight down from here. On the other hand, great win by Jasmine, she might be the next Canadian star to watch out for, she is already 35 about to be 36 so let's move her up those rankings a bit faster. Let's see if Jasmine can continue her streak against a tough former Champ.



Brendson Ribeiro vs Raffael Cerqueira - Ribeiro gets it done but I doubt that is how he wanted it to go, nevertheless he gets the win. He is now 1-2 in the UFC after getting his first win and I think giving him Cerqueira should be a fun one. Raffael lost his debut last week at UFC 308 in about 50 seconds against Ibo Aslan and I can only assume he is looking to come back sooner than later, 2 Brazilians with crazy power, how can you not want this?



Caio Machado vs Diyar Nurgozhay ( DWCS ) - Caio loses by split decision and is now 0-3 in the UFC and I would be fine with the UFC cutting him but the UFC barley has any Light Heavyweights outside the Top 15, so I think keeping him for one more fight to introduce a DWCS contract winner only makes sense.



#14 Ariane da Silva vs Luana Carolina - Ariane looked good in the first round but every time this fight hit the ground, she looked completely lost. She will need to defend that ranking against someone unranked, no one currently really deserves it but Carolina is on a 3 fight winning streak so if anyone deserves it I guess she does.



Dustin Stoltzfus vs Joe Pyfer - I can already see the UFC licking their lips at this matchup... For those who don't know, Dustin Stoltzfus beat Joe Pyfer on the contender series by breaking Pyfer's arm. Pyfer then got healthy and got invited back to the Contender Series and got a finish and got awarded a contract and has been calling for his rematch against Stoltzfus ever since and after this performance, I think you can actually make a tiny bit sense of it. Pyfer needs about 1 more win for another chance at the rankings and this is a perfect matchup for the UFC to protect their potential star.



Marc-André Barriault - RELEASED - He is now 5-8 in the UFC, on a 3 fight losing streak with the last 2 coming by first round KO, we've seen recently the UFC letting people go with far less wins and loses, so I think Marc is next unfortunately.



Mike Malott vs Themba Gorimbo - I think the UFC realized after tonight that Malott will more than likely be nothing that they had hoped that he would be. Gorimbo has a story that everyone loves and has a 4 fight winning streak, although his fighting style is not one to love. Let's see this fight where 2 fighters who need about 1 more win until they see a ranked opponent, both of them are a bit older and both of them need that "Breakthrough" to get to the rankings.



Trevin Giles vs Carlos Leal - Giles is usually a lot more entertaining than what he showed tonight. He is now 6-7 in the UFC and his strength of schedule is insane, listen to some of these names.... Prates, Bonfim, Morales, Dricus, Dolidze, GM3... I mean that is crazy.. I think the UFC will keep him around but only for so long. Leal just fought at UFC 308 last week and lost a pretty controversial loss where a lot of people thought he won. Let's see this matchup on the Main Card of a fight night where it should be a fun one.



Aiemann Zahabi vs #12 Kyler Phillips - Great win for Ariel Helwani tonight, he is now on a 5 fight winning streak and it's clear that he now deserves a Top 15 fight, even at almost 37 years of age. I think the UFC will actually see this as a chance for Kyler Phillips to redeem himself with a bit of a favorable matchup. Don't get me wrong, Phillips can easily lose this but it's more favorable than fighting a way younger and explosive prospect.



Charles Jourdain vs Said Nurmagomedov - Amazing win for Jourdain, almost reminded me of when Buckley finally decided to drop from 185 to 170 and now looks amazing at his new Weight Class. Said last fought in March of 2023 and hasn't fought since because of pullouts and such. He was scheduled to fight most recently at 308 and that fell apart and then got rescheduled to fight in Tampa in December and that fell through... We know that they are going back to Saudi Arabia In February, so this is an absolute perfect fight to add to that Main Card of that Fight Night, absolute fireworks and winner get's a ranked opponent at 135.



Victor Henry vs Pedro Munhoz - Both of these men had their chances to take over and win their fights tonight but it didn't happen. Henry is 37 and Munhoz is 38. I don't see anyway these 2 men get to the rankings but I think that putting them together should be a fun matchup to make on a fight night card or put it on the early prelims. Pedro has lost 3 in a row so if he loses another one I believe that he might be on the way out of the promotion but this should be a favorable matchup for both men.



Youssef Zalal vs #12 Giga Chikadze - You would be crazy to say that Zalal doesn't deserve a ranked opponent right now! The man come back to the UFC on short notice and subbed Billy Q and now just subbed Jack Shore after dropping him with a nasty knee. He is something special and he is coming for revenge on Ilia, who beat him back in 2020. We know that the UFC is going to Spain in April and this would be a perfect fight to add to the Main Card, 3 finishes for Zalal in 2024... with more to come in 2025.



Jack Shore vs Gavin Tucker - Jack Shore started his UFC Career 5-0, now he is 6-3. He really is not a Featherweight whatsoever so I don't really understand the switch in weight classes. He's going to be 30 in February so he is still pretty young. I think the UFC will give him a bit of a layup in Gavin Tucker to see if Jack Shore still does belong in the promotion but I think that a change back to Bantamweight should be in the conversation for Jack Shore.



#13 Alexander Romanov vs #11 Derrick Lewis - I would say this is a good win for Romanov but he looked pretty terrible as well. I truly miss the old Heavyweights fighting when we knew there was a guaranteed finish no matter what or who was fighting. This fight was actually originally the plan for tonight a while back until they rearranged some things as soon as they announced the card. Lewis fell out on fight night because of some Medical issues and his opponent and is probably gonna want to get back in there early next year. I would like to see this fight early 2024 when Lewis comes back. It will probably somehow find it's way onto a PPV main card of a Co-Main of a fight night.... or even worst... a Main Event of an Apex Fight Night...



#15 Rodrigo Nascimento vs Kennedy Nzechukwu - If that doesn't describe the typical Heavyweight in 2024... I don't know what does anymore. Nascimento looked terrible and is now 0-2 in 2024 after fighting his way up the rankings twice. Kennedy is not your typical Heavyweight though, he is long, rangy, and got a TKO vs Chris Barnett at his HW Debut at UFC 308. Nzechukwu was going to fight a ranked opponent before Chris stepped in so I think making this fight makes all the sense in the world.



Serhiy Sidey vs John Castaneda - Sidey gets his first win in the UFC tonight by split decision. I think it's probably not the way he wanted to win but Hey I guess a win is a win.... right? Anyways I think the 28 year old should take on John Castaneda who fought Daniel Marcos in June and took a decent amount of damage and I believe he said he had some injuries to take care off, once both these men are healthy.... let's see it happen and see if Sidey can pass this test.



Garrett Armfield vs Cameron Smotherman - Armfield loses tonight by split decision, some say he probably should of got the decision but I think that no matter what the UFC should keep him despite the 2-3 record within the promotion. I would like to see him against Smotherman who made his debut on short notice against Jake Hadley and got it done, let's see if Smotherman can keep his streak going.



Cody Gibson vs Kyung Ho Kang - Great win for Cody Gibson tonight, complete domination. He is 37 years old and is now on a 2 fight winning streak. I say keep giving him fun veteran fights as I actually somewhat enjoy seeing Cody fight. I think him against Kyung Ho Kang is a perfect matchup, both are 37, both have great Jiu-Jitsu which would make for some fun scrambles on the ground.



Chad Anheliger vs David Martinez ( DWCS ) - Tough loss for Chad tonight, drops to 2-3 in the UFC and 37 years old about to be 38 in a month, I doubt the UFC looks to give him a favorable matchup. I can easily see them giving him David Martinez who just won a contract about 2 months ago and is probably going to look to come back next year in the first quarter. David will be fighting in his debut looking for his win while Chad looks to keep his job.



Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Luana Santos - Solid win for Horth tonight, got the job done by split decision and is now 2-1 in the UFC. Let's see her against prospect Luana Santos who fought at UFC 305 and had her chance in the rankings but lost by decision to Casey O'Neil. Winner of this match could be looking at that Top 15 opponent.



Ivana Petrovic vs Julija Stoliarenko - Close fight to start the night, Petrovic drops to 1-2 in the UFC and is in risk of getting cut so let's match her up with the great Julija Stoliarenko. Julija is 2-6 in the UFC and is somehow still here but this match should for sure be a Loser Leaves Town fight.