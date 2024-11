Matches to make after Moreno vs Albazi

It's tough to find a fight for Moreno.



I mean, Pantoja needs a challenger and that spot is kinda vacant, but Moreno did lose to him AND Royval back to back. Royval also beat Taira, so I don't think Moreno fights either of them.

But then the next best guy is KKF, and he lost to Moreno not that long ago, and did technically lose to Albazi, who Moreno just beat.



I think best case scenario is loser of Pantoja-Asakura. If Kai does surprisingly well against Pantoja and gets a high ranking for it, that's a good fresh matchup for Moreno. And if a miracle happens and Kai wins, then Pantoja not being champ anymore is a big opportunity for Moreno.