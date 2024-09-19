Media Figgy declines December fight vs Sandhagen

As a fan of Figueiredo I would not like that fight for him, Cory runs through Figueiredo.

I'd like to see Figueiredo get a title shot and he seems aware that he has to play his cards right to get one and that means not taking such a dangerous fight. Maybe he could be the back up for Merab vs Umar?
 
Figgy might be getting title shot next. This is smart on him.

Besides sandhagen just lost
 
Islam Imamate said:
As a fan of Figueiredo I would not like that fight for him, Cory runs through Figueiredo.

I'd like to see Figueiredo get a title shot and he seems aware that he has to play his cards right to get one and that means not taking such a dangerous fight. Maybe he could be the back up for Merab vs Umar?
Click to expand...
Cory made a good point, he said Figgy is definitely not getting the TS, so he’s gonna have to accept a fight otherwise he’d be sitting out for damn near a year. If you’re really legit why not fight Cory? Umar beat Cory cleanly, if Figgy truly deserves a TS he should be comfortable taking that fight.
 
Psychojoe86 said:
Figgy might be getting title shot next. This is smart on him.

Besides sandhagen just lost
Click to expand...
Figgy is not getting the TS next, it’s all but a done deal, Umar is getting it. Keep in mind UFC does the video production for the fights, why did they put the cameras on Umar and why did Rogan specifically ask about Umar? It’s all scripted, Umar is getting the shot.
 
moosaev said:
Cory made a good point, he said Figgy is definitely not getting the TS, so he’s gonna have to accept a fight otherwise he’d be sitting out for damn near a year. If you’re really legit why not fight Cory? Umar beat Cory cleanly, if Figgy truly deserves a TS he should be comfortable taking that fight.
Click to expand...
Like I said Figueiredo could angle to be the back up for Merab vs Umar and if he's lucky that could be worth it.

But you're not wrong that there's a risk that it could lead to an unnecessarily long lay off which could hurt Figueiredo's career in the long run.
 
Gabe said:
He’s won three straight and has fought three times in the last eight months against all top guys. Probably just wants a bit longer of a break. Chito in August then Sandhagen in December is brutal.
Click to expand...
He fought chito in early August. He can start a camp for a December fight in mid/late October. That’s damn near 3 months off. Plenty of time.
 
moosaev said:
Figgy is not getting the TS next, it’s all but a done deal, Umar is getting it. Keep in mind UFC does the video production for the fights, why did they put the cameras on Umar and why did Rogan specifically ask about Umar? It’s all scripted, Umar is getting the shot.
Click to expand...
I definitely think Umar is next. But figgy’s team sees merab calling to face him so he’s being ready. I don’t blame him
 
Psychojoe86 said:
I definitely think Umar is next. But figgy’s team sees merab calling to face him so he’s being ready. I don’t blame him
Click to expand...
Figgy’s team has been in this game long enough to know what Merab says is irrelevant. They used to be champs at flyweight, they should be able to read the tea leaves. It’s gonna be Umar.
 
Good to see Sandhagen trying to be active. Maybe Yan or Cejudo will step up to fight Cory. Yan rematch would be very interesting, Cejudo probably going back to 125.
 
Islam Imamate said:
As a fan of Figueiredo I would not like that fight for him, Cory runs through Figueiredo.

I'd like to see Figueiredo get a title shot and he seems aware that he has to play his cards right to get one and that means not taking such a dangerous fight. Maybe he could be the back up for Merab vs Umar?
Click to expand...
Fig is WAY too small to be fighting Sand
He’s lucky to have made it this far at 135
There’s a reason he fought at flyweight
 
moosaev said:
He fought chito in early August. He can start a camp for a December fight in mid/late October. That’s damn near 3 months off. Plenty of time.
Click to expand...
Not after 3 fights it isn’t
That’s foolish
 
Vampire life said:
Fig is WAY too small to be fighting Sand
He’s lucky to have made it this far at 135
There’s a reason he fought at flyweight
Click to expand...
If he’s too small to be fighting the best BWs then he shouldn’t be getting a TS.
 
Islam Imamate said:
As a fan of Figueiredo I would not like that fight for him, Cory runs through Figueiredo.

I'd like to see Figueiredo get a title shot and he seems aware that he has to play his cards right to get one and that means not taking such a dangerous fight. Maybe he could be the back up for Merab vs Umar?
Click to expand...
Maybe Umar should be backup for Dvalishvili-Figueiredo.
 
AmonTobin said:
Maybe Umar should be backup for Dvalishvili-Figueiredo.
Click to expand...
Umar is getting the TS pal lol. Might as well make your peace with it. The UFC didn’t decide to randomly cutover to a shot of Umar after Rogan asked Merab about that matchup. It’s done.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

krelianx
Merab vs. Umar, Sean vs. Cory/Figgy
Replies
15
Views
243
agibmxmma
agibmxmma
Pain4Pain
Merab vs Figueiredo Should Be Next
Replies
16
Views
280
AMAZINGUFC
AMAZINGUFC
JoeRowe
Title Fights to End 2024/Start 2025
Replies
3
Views
96
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83
CroCopsLHK
Next weeks card has me pumped! (Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov)
Replies
18
Views
487
BJJ4Tone
BJJ4Tone
blaseblase
Who should Sandhagen fight next?
2
Replies
21
Views
235
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,651
Messages
56,209,094
Members
175,109
Latest member
Ronaldbattle93

Share this page

Back
Top