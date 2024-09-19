Cory made a good point, he said Figgy is definitely not getting the TS, so he’s gonna have to accept a fight otherwise he’d be sitting out for damn near a year. If you’re really legit why not fight Cory? Umar beat Cory cleanly, if Figgy truly deserves a TS he should be comfortable taking that fight.As a fan of Figueiredo I would not like that fight for him, Cory runs through Figueiredo.
I'd like to see Figueiredo get a title shot and he seems aware that he has to play his cards right to get one and that means not taking such a dangerous fight. Maybe he could be the back up for Merab vs Umar?
Figgy is not getting the TS next, it’s all but a done deal, Umar is getting it. Keep in mind UFC does the video production for the fights, why did they put the cameras on Umar and why did Rogan specifically ask about Umar? It’s all scripted, Umar is getting the shot.Figgy might be getting title shot next. This is smart on him.
Besides sandhagen just lost
He fought chito in early August. He can start a camp for a December fight in mid/late October. That’s damn near 3 months off. Plenty of time.He’s won three straight and has fought three times in the last eight months against all top guys. Probably just wants a bit longer of a break. Chito in August then Sandhagen in December is brutal.
Figgy might be getting title shot next. This is smart on him.
Figgy's team has been in this game long enough to know what Merab says is irrelevant. They used to be champs at flyweight, they should be able to read the tea leaves. It's gonna be Umar.
Fig is WAY too small to be fighting Sand
Not after 3 fights it isn’t
That’s foolish
If he’s too small to be fighting the best BWs then he shouldn’t be getting a TS.Fig is WAY too small to be fighting Sand
He’s lucky to have made it this far at 135
There’s a reason he fought at flyweight
We’re allowed to make reasonable inferencesIt may. It may not be. Only the fighter knows what's best for himself, despite moosie thinking otherwise.
Maybe Umar should be backup for Dvalishvili-Figueiredo.
Umar is getting the TS pal lol. Might as well make your peace with it. The UFC didn’t decide to randomly cutover to a shot of Umar after Rogan asked Merab about that matchup. It’s done.Maybe Umar should be backup for Dvalishvili-Figueiredo.