  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Figgy vs. Sandhagen booked for May 3

HoiceNJuicy

HoiceNJuicy

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jun 8, 2020
Messages
260
Reaction score
1,837
Great matchup. I hope Cory can finally pull off a title shot. This is his toughest test tho!!
 
Dammit!

Want battle of the bean-poles with O’malley vs Corey

Didn’t Corey call his ass out already?
 
Cory's height and reach will give figgy some big issues, but I remember how often lineker was able to get in on sandhagen and make his power a big factor in the fight. I'm slightly leaning sandhagen here, but Figgy is the more dangerous of the two.
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Great matchup. I hope Cory can finally pull off a title shot. This is his toughest test tho!!
Click to expand...
Beating Figgy isn't going to leapfrog him over Yan and others at the top.

Disappointing they didn't let Figgy rematch Pantoja tho was the best flyweight match to make. I guess they're going to keep pantoja on ice until the Kape vs Asu winner is available even though neither will have bested an elite flyweight.
 
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
Beating Figgy isn't going to leapfrog him over Yan and others at the top.

Disappointing they didn't let Figgy rematch Pantoja tho was the best flyweight match to make. I guess they're going to keep pantoja on ice until the Kape vs Asu winner is available even though neither will have bested an elite flyweight.
Click to expand...

I like Figgy and I know the matchmaking at the top of flyweight can be flimsy at times (Erceg, Asakura getting title shots) but Figgy getting a title shot off a loss at his age is bad business, no reason for UFC to push him to the front of the line when he doesn't have much left in the tank.
 
svmr_db said:
I like Figgy and I know the matchmaking at the top of flyweight can be flimsy at times (Erceg, Asakura getting title shots) but Figgy getting a title shot off a loss at his age is bad business, no reason for UFC to push him to the front of the line when he doesn't have much left in the tank.
Click to expand...
It wasn't a devastating loss and it makes sense when he's got a little left given their history and in a barren wasteland of flyweight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,813
Messages
56,922,949
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top