HoiceNJuicy
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2020
- Messages
- 260
- Reaction score
- 1,837
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently booked an important bantamweight headliner with serious title implications for the upcoming UFC Des Moines main event, scheduled for Sat., May 3, 2025 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cory Sandhagen, according to Leonardo Guimarães.
https://www.mmamania.com/2025/2/20/...en-main-event-booked-ufc-des-moines-may-3-mma
Man, Sandhagen is going to have an insane size/reach advantage here.
