svmr_db
Silver Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 13,117
- Reaction score
- 46,191
Jamahal Hill isn’t letting Magomed Ankalaev butt past him in the contenders’ line.
Ankalaev recently ran his unbeaten streak to 12 straight fights with a second-round knockout of Johnny Walker and subsequently called for a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. In his post-fight scrum, Ankalaev said (via a Russian translator), “I think here the math works out, the way that I’m more deserving of the belt because I have 10 victories, six of them knockouts, and Jamahal Hill has eight fights total in the UFC. So it’s just clear that I’m a more deserving contender than Jamahal Hill.”
On his YouTube channel, Hill took aim at Ankalaev’s comments, questioning the logic behind the statement by suggesting that he’s had more recent success than Ankalaev.
“That’s some weird math to try to math,” Hill said. “First, Magomed, I get it, you want your dream to come true and things like that. You want to get back to a shot and you’re hungry. Like, bro is not very bright. He doesn’t do bright things. Nothing about his movement or motion or anything he does seems bright at all, so I’m not really surprised that he has a not-so-bright take on this whole thing. So let’s analyze this. Let’s look at our last four fights.
“Minus this Johnny Walker fight, you had a no-contest that you could have been disqualified for because you can’t seem to understand what the rules are, you can’t knee people in the head when they’re on the ground, as well as how you seem to always hit people in the back of the head. Like I said, not high IQ things, just in there swinging. So you go from no-contest, a draw, and you had a win before—the ninth win that you’re talking about, the guy broke his leg, shout out Anthony Smith—now Anthony Smith broke his leg. He injured himself in that fight. So it wasn’t like you went in and dominated that fight. It was an underwhelming performance, just like the draw, just like the fight before this last one.”
Hill has not competed since last January at UFC 283, where he scored a one-sided decision win over Glover Teixeira to claim a vacant light heavyweight title. Unfortunately for Hill, he suffered an Achilles injury the following summer that forced him to relinquish the title and has kept him on the sidelines.