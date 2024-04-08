Compliment Jamahal Hill

I feel like the guy gets mad at anything we say, so here’s a thread to make him slightly less mad at the world.

Say something nice or compliment Jamahal Hill ahead of headlining the “biggest card of the year” UFC 300.

I’ll start:

He made me rethink what was possible for an average looking joe like me.
 
Everyone is sleeping on Hill. His fluid long boxing is going to be difficult for Alex. I’m picking Alex (but wouldn’t put $ on it). Alex has very rigid defense and poor head movement. This fight is faaaaar closer than Sherdog gives it credit to be.
 
Personally I just can't get past his ruptured Achilles that happened in the middle of July last year. Typically that takes anywhere from 8-12 months or longer to be fully healed. Add in what Alex did to Jiri with just 2-3 leg kicks and it doesn't look good for Hill. I think he was rushed back by the UFC.
 
Oof I’m gonna keep it real Jack… I completely forgot about the Achilles. Yea my man should 100% not be fighting within a year of an injury that is so significant. Sheesh
 
Well from July last year to April now puts him at 9 months, so he's atleast on the very early end of that recovery prediction. Mind you who the hell knows how his training has been going, no chance in hell you're training 100%.
 
Coolest thimbs up tattoos I’ve ever seen.

I give it 2 thumbs up..

1712592270528.jpeg

Edit.
I had a pic but it wouldn’t load. Rebooted my phone, and shit. I couldn’t load it.

It’s the same as this pic but without Hill’s comment.

Edit 2.
lol. I thought Dana made the comment.
 
Last edited:
I think he will beat Alex Pereira and make it look relatively easy.
 
Add to that I believe Hill has the chin advantage. So if they're swangin n bangin and both are connecting..
 
Jamahal Hill would never write something as stupid as TS' comment about making him rethink "an average joe can achieve". That's my compliment.
 
