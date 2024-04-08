Fatback96
I feel like the guy gets mad at anything we say, so here’s a thread to make him slightly less mad at the world.
Say something nice or compliment Jamahal Hill ahead of headlining the “biggest card of the year” UFC 300.
I’ll start:
He made me rethink what was possible for an average looking joe like me.
