Mighty Mouse giving advice to Jamahal

biscuitsbrah
@Gold
Nov 28, 2013
Anyone catch Demetrious Johnson constantly advising Jamahal Hill to shoot for takedowns and grapple Alex, but Jamahal insistent on striking with him and KO’ing him?
This is one clip, but I’m pretty sure he has another instance where he tells Jamahal in a very nice way that the smart plan would be to grapple him lol.
