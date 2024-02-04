Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov vs Robert Whittaker/Paulo Costa Loser – Imavov was putting a real beating on Dolidze until things got a little chaotic with the illegal head kick, but I still think that he needs to fight up the rankings. With Jared Cannonier injured, though, and a bunch of other guys booked it's probably going to be a fight that rests on a future result. I’m going to settle on the loser of Whittaker-Costa at UFC 298 as a prospective choice. If this works out, Imavov will have had one hell of a tough run of late, but he’s successfully entrenched himself in the top 8, so why not keep it going?

Alternatively: Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis just because we don't get enough grudge fights!

Roman Dolidze vs Anthony Hernandez/Roman Kopylov Winner – Roman is a dangerous, dangerous guy, but perhaps not the most defensively sound or fastest dude on the roster. As a relatively new force in the rankings, I’d like to see Dolidze give the opportunity to a surging contender like the Fluffy/Kopylov winner. Both of them are well-rounded and technical enough to test Dolidze, but Dolidze likewise is a monstrous challenge for the winner.

Renato Moicano vs Dan Hooker – Moicano defends the #13 ranking against the #15 Drew Dober in a hard-fought battle, now I’d like to see him face #10 ranked Dan Hooker. Part of me thinks it’s a shame we won’t now get Dober-Hooker, but it is what it is – Moicano earned it, he should get the chance to fight up the rankings once more.

Drew Dober vs Paddy Pimblett – Paddy is 5-0, he’s just beaten Tony Ferguson, what more has to happen before he challenges a legit opponent for a rankings spot? Further reluctance will look very strange given Paddy’s perceived popularity, and he’s been linked with a Dober fight for a long time already. Let’s get it done. If Paddy can do to Drew what Moicano just did, he’ll stun the MMA world and his star will be back on the rise. If he can’t, well who needs an unranked guy on an endless, obviously hand-crafted winning streak anyway? Even casuals must be wondering when the UFC pull the trigger on Paddy…

Randy Brown vs Neil Magny – Everyone who wants a ranking is going to be gunning for Magny, despite the tough old veteran still being more than capable of turning away contenders. Randy Brown shut down Muslim Salikhov in an impressive way, and the manner of the victory alone is making me want him to get a ranked opponent next. Magny sits right below JDM, the last guy to beat Brown, so I’m liking this as a test for the giant Jamaican. Something tells me he might just get a Nicolas Dalby-level opponent, though…

Muslim Salikhov vs Santiago Ponzinibbio – Both these warhorses are starting to show signs of decline, but I’d like to see this one for old time’s sake – I think it could still be a lot of fun, with both guys more than capable of throwing exciting offence, but less and less able to absorb the damage. Loser, most likely, is ready to be cut/retired.

Natalia Silva vs Tracy Cortez – With most of the other flyweights booked up already, I think Silva ends up fighting slightly down the rankings despite getting a good win over the #7 tonight. I think Cortez deserves a shot at someone like Silva, she’s won all her fights in the UFC, she holds a win over Erin Blanchfield from back in the day, and if not for painful inactivity, she’d probably be considered the more legit of the two. I say book it!

Viviane Araujo vs Jasmine Jasudavicius – I’m not sure JJ is quite at the level of Viviane Araujo, but factor in that Araujo is 37 now and just got completely outworked by Natalia Silva… this might be the tipping point for the Brazilian, potentially paving the way for the Canadian to charge up the rankings. Or, you know, maybe not! Viviane needs to defend her ranking, though, and I’m down for this one. Jasmine is already 34 herself, so it’s kinda now or never after already losing once to Tracy Cortez (and earlier, to Natalia Silva, no less!)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Makhmud Muradov II – Run it back, honestly, I think this would have been fun… hopefully not too long, as Khizriev in particular is just watching the clock on his career run down… from 13-0 as a 30 year old to 14-0 as a 33 year old… it’s going slowly…

Makhmud Muradov vs Aliaskhab Khizriev II (see above)

Charles Radtke vs Uros Medic – Charles Radtke makes it two in a row in the UFC, dispatching Gilbert Urbina in the first round. Urbina never had an answer for the power, pace and pressure, and got clocked a couple of times with a left hook. Nice display from Radtke! Time to step it up a little against a guy who is 3-2 in the UFC, who can also crack, as well as a mix it up. Medic needs to bounce back from a defeat to Myktybek Orolbai, but he’s shown enough to present a danger to someone at Charles Radtke’s stage of their career.

Gilbert Urbina vs Mauricio Ruffy – I feel bad giving Urbina someone like Ruffy, who has run through Ronys Torres and Raimond Magomedaliev back-to-back to get here, but he’s put himself in this spot with one too many losses. He’s the one to roll out the welcome wagon to a guy who should be able to establish himself pretty nicely in the UFC – and starting out with a highlight reel against a former TUF guy would be a great place to start!

Molly McCann vs Vanessa Demopoulos – Demopoulos seems to be a tough cookie, certainly not the most skilled strawweight on the roster, but capable of absorbing some shots to give her own. She also mixes it up pretty well, and is a decent athlete. I think she’s an appropriate level for Molly next. Molly looks awesome in victory, but struggles when she falls behind, so I see Demopoulos testing her spirit if she can get ahead early. That, or Molly just bludgeons another one. Either way, both are recognizable, and kinda entertaining.

Diana Belbita – RECOVER! Yeah, that’s a nasty one. Hopefully they give Diana one more, but who knows? If they do, maybe post-pregnancy Cheyanne Vlismas?

Charles Johnson vs Allan Nascimento – “InnerG” channelled just that to score a come-from-behind win over a guy who looked streets ahead in R1. Charles Johnson rescues his UFC career in the process and guarantees probably another couple of fights. I’d like to see Charles face Allan Nascimento next, I really rate Nascimento, but he’s been pulling out of fights lately and might not have the momentum he would have done otherwise. Johnson is hard to submit, and has no quit. Nascimento likely comes in a decent favourite, but getting it done against a guy whose had some rough match ups is no bad thing.

Azat Maksum vs Jake Hadley – I know I’ve picked Hadley before, but I’m confident this is the fight to make for both Jake and Azat. Two guys who entered the UFC with a considerable amount of expectation on their shoulders, but who haven’t quite lived up to it. Azat has some patchy pacing and it cost him tonight, Hadley is error-prone himself, so let’s see which of these guys avoids being seen as a busted flush going forward. Should be good, too!

Themba Gorimbo vs Sam Patterson – Themba Gorimbo flipped the script in impressive fashion, an R1KO of Pete Rodriguez taking him to 2-1 in the UFC. I’d like to see him face another guy who surprised when he looked so good recently in Sam Patterson, who sliced through Yohan Lainesse with ease recently. Winner of this one is right on track for bigger fights.

Pete Rodriguez vs Adam Fugitt – Hopefully Rodriguez can bounce back this year, or his career is going to quickly get away from him before it’s even started. Adam Fugitt is another guy who is 1-2 in the UFC and isn’t massively experienced, I say we throw these together and see who comes out of it looking good.

Jeong Yeong Lee vs Kyle Nelson – Blake Bilder has fought both these guys, and Lee beat him much more easily than the veteran Nelson! I don’t think Nelson is too much of a step up at all, and offers Lee the chance to add a veteran to his record. Lee looked really good tonight, sharp body work, good takedown defence, the ability to ensure he got top position even when Bilder pressed for the takedowns… yeah, that was good from the Korean Tiger. I think he’s ready for Nelson, but Nelson is still a wily vet with a few tricks up his sleeve and has won 2 straight.

Blake Bilder vs Westin Wilson – Definitely a loser leaves town fight, it hasn’t gone to plan for Bilder, but I don’t see him being overawed by Wilson. It’s a fair fight for both to try to pick up their first UFC win, IMO.

Luana Carolina vs Veronica Hardy – Picking two flyweights on a two-fight win streak but who haven’t really elevated themselves above the other is kinda tough, but that’s what we have here. Luana is solid and just had to ride out the first round and avoid getting armbarred, and she did just that – then gave us a bonus finish! Hardy has returned after 3 years out and rattled off wins over rookie fighters Juliana Miller and Jamey-Lyn Horth, I’d now like to see if she has what it takes to keep progressing. Carolina is a good test for Hardy at this stage.

Julija Stoliarenko vs Victoria Leonardo – Stoliarenko’s 2-6 record is a major concern when it comes to getting more fights, but she is .5 in her last 4, so it makes sense she gets one more. Victoria Leonardo at 1-3 is another fighter right there with her on the chopping block, so this is likely a ‘loser leaves town’ fight. Good news is Stoliarenko is a specialist and Leonardo has a tendency to get finished, so there’s every chance we get something done here.

MarQuel Mederos vs Kaynan Kruschewsky – Kaynan lost his UFC debut, while MarQuel won his, but these two are on opposite ends of the experience scale in terms of UFC newcomers and I’d like to see what this fight provides. Both guys have plenty of finishes on their records, and while it feels like it might be a lay-up for Kaynan to make an impact, MarQuel did like sharp and pretty technical tonight against the more powerful Quinones.

Landon Quinones vs Jesse Butler – Uninspiring stuff from Landon so far, 0-2 albeit losing one fight to a veteran and the second by very close decision. Give him Jesse Butler next. Butler has pulled out of 2 straight fights now, and probably finds himself in a similar position as a result. Loser could easily get cut here.

Jamal Pogues vs Don’Tale Mayes – Pogues bounces back from a loss to Mick Parkin to go 2-1 in the UFC. Pogues adds Petersen to a résumé that accounts for Parisian as well as Paulo Renato Jr on DWCS, so it’s probably time for a little step up against a veteran like Don’Tale Mayes. Mayes is 3-4 in the UFC and finds himself with a pair of defeats to Rodrigo Nascimento, and Don’Tale never provided an answer to that conundrum. Pogues-Mayes feels right about now, with neither likely to get crowds excited at this point, but who will still want to flesh out their records going forward.

Thomas Petersen vs Caio Machado – Both guys are 0-1 in the UFC after coming off the Contender Series. Machado beat punching bag Szaflarski on DWCS, but ran into Mick Parkin on the proper show, while Petersen got the best of Chandler Cole before losing to Jamal Pogues. That was Petersen’s first ever decision, so hopefully this fight doesn’t go all 15 minutes.
 
Westin Wilson doesn't belong in the octagon ever again (and never did to begin with). Bilder knocks him out in the 1st and everyone's time gets wasted.
 
Great picks as always. Here's a few of my own, only did a few as I sort of half-watched the card.

- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis II
- Roman Dolidze vs. Michel Pereira with a win
- Renato Moicano vs. Dan Hooker
- Natalia Silva vs. Lauren Murphy
- Randy Brown vs. Jake Matthews
- Molly McCann vs. Cheyanne Vlismas
- Themba Gorimbo vs. Song Kenan
- Lee Jeong-Yeong vs. Gavin Tucker
- Luana Carolina vs. JJ Aldrich
- Jamal Pogues vs. Andrei Arlovski
 
tornado362 said:
Great picks as always. Here's a few of my own, only did a few as I sort of half-watched the card.

- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis II
- Roman Dolidze vs. Michel Pereira with a win
- Renato Moicano vs. Dan Hooker
- Natalia Silva vs. Lauren Murphy
- Randy Brown vs. Jake Matthews
- Molly McCann vs. Cheyanne Vlismas
- Themba Gorimbo vs. Song Kenan
- Lee Jeong-Yeong vs. Gavin Tucker
- Luana Carolina vs. JJ Aldrich
- Jamal Pogues vs. Andrei Arlovski
Click to expand...

I actually picked McCann-Vlismas, but then tried to work out when Vlismas would be back post-pregnancy and just gave up and picked something else <45>

I do like that fight A LOT in terms of the attention it will bring to an otherwise low level fight!

Lee Jeong Yeong and Natalia Silva are the big winners tonight in terms of who they might fight next, very interested to see what the UFC do!
 
Couldn't agree more about Dober v Paddy. I favor Dober, but I don't even necessarily think it's totally unwinnable based on the lapses we see from Dober; Paddy has dangerous offensive grappling and a chin, even if his striking defense is terrible. There's clearly a road to victory for him.


Also, Dolidze fighting the winner of Hernandez/Kopylov makes tons of sense. For instance, Kopylov could have the finishing instincts and technique to succeed where Imavov failed, but he's also somewhat undersized compared to the huge Georgian, and was out-grappled vs Duraev. Therefore, it's time for Dolidze to prove that he's capable of improving--and find a gameplan that gets the fight into his wheelhouse more effectively.
 
Eternalwarriorking said:
Couldn't agree more about Dober v Paddy. I favor Dober, but I don't even necessarily think it's totally unwinnable based on the lapses we see from Dober; Paddy has dangerous offensive grappling and a chin, even if his striking defense is terrible. There's clearly a road to victory for him.


Also, Dolidze fighting the winner of Hernandez/Kopylov makes tons of sense. For instance, Kopylov could have the finishing instincts and technique to succeed where Imavov failed, but he's also somewhat undersized compared to the huge Georgian, and was out-grappled vs Duraev. Therefore, it's time for Dolidze to prove that he's capable of improving--and find a gameplan that gets the fight into his wheelhouse more effectively.
Click to expand...

Yeah, Dolidze is a dangerous grappler, but not a reliable one.

He kinda needs fate to bless him with a half-decent position, because I'm not sure he can get the fight to the ground easily himself?

Is that fair?
 
Siver! said:
I actually picked McCann-Vlismas, but then tried to work out when Vlismas would be back post-pregnancy and just gave up and picked something else <45>

I do like that fight A LOT in terms of the attention it will bring to an otherwise low level fight!

Lee Jeong Yeong and Natalia Silva are the big winners tonight in terms of who they might fight next, very interested to see what the UFC do!
Click to expand...
Vlismas ain't nowhere near ready for a fight. She has a baby and Roman to take care of now.
 
tornado362 said:
Great picks as always. Here's a few of my own, only did a few as I sort of half-watched the card.

- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis II
- Roman Dolidze vs. Michel Pereira with a win
- Renato Moicano vs. Dan Hooker
- Natalia Silva vs. Lauren Murphy
- Randy Brown vs. Jake Matthews
- Molly McCann vs. Cheyanne Vlismas
- Themba Gorimbo vs. Song Kenan
- Lee Jeong-Yeong vs. Gavin Tucker
- Luana Carolina vs. JJ Aldrich
- Jamal Pogues vs. Andrei Arlovski
Click to expand...
I think Imavov/Curtis II is a waste of time. Imavov's simply faster and more dynamic than Curtis on the feet, and it showed in their first fight before it ended.
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis II is wasting everyone's time, Curtis is a fringe top-15... <{danayeah}>
Click to expand...

Dana's Conscience said:
I think Imavov/Curtis II is a waste of time. Imavov's simply faster and more dynamic than Curtis on the feet, and it showed in their first fight before it ended.
Click to expand...

I agree, but we rarely seem to get emotional grudge matches...

And if these guys can get it done quickly, I'm all for it!

If it's a fight for 6 months time then yeah, nah. I'm not waiting for that fight, it either happens quickly, or it doesn't happen at all.
 
Fuck it, now that you mention it Dober/Hooker just sounds too fun not to happen. Leave that #15 beside his name and book it.
 
Siver! said:
Yeah, Dolidze is a dangerous grappler, but not a reliable one.

He kinda needs fate to bless him with a half-decent position, because I'm not sure he can get the fight to the ground easily himself?

Is that fair?
Click to expand...

I think that's perfectly fair. Fate certainly conspired to give him an unusually violent/hype run. That knee he clipped Imavov with shattered Daukaus' orbital, he heel-hooked Hawes, Hermansson shot a takedown after beating him up--though much less glamorously than Imavov--only to get caught in a calf slicer. His path to victory so far against stronger opposition has been punishing wrestlers unaware of his trick-bag. Clearly unreliable without the takedowns.

Lee also looked very promising and Nelson seems a logical step up.

Gorimbo vs Patterson is also a balanced match, pairing two extremely long fighters together who are both, incidentally, grappling specialists.

I kind of don't mind Randy Brown vs Chiesa, though? Chiesa's 1-3 in the last two years and always sits on his ranking like he's hatching an egg. Brown at least fights often and usually only loses to respectable opposition.

Lots of room to work with CJ. He's got some big holes in his game, but I always enjoy seeing him on the prelims, and he proved capable tonight of finally putting up a decisive round during a pitched battle. Personally, I would really dig him vs Van.
 
Eternalwarriorking said:
I think that's perfectly fair. Fate certainly conspired to give him an unusually violent/hype run. That knee he clipped Imavov with shattered Daukaus' orbital, he heel-hooked Hawes, Hermansson shot a takedown after beating him up--though much less glamorously than Imavov--only to get caught in a calf slicer. His path to victory so far against stronger opposition has been punishing wrestlers unaware of his trick-bag. Clearly unreliable without the takedowns.

Lee also looked very promising and Nelson seems a logical step up.

Gorimbo vs Patterson is also a balanced match, pairing two extremely long fighters together who are both, incidentally, grappling specialists.

I kind of don't mind Randy Brown vs Chiesa, though? Chiesa's 1-3 in the last two years and always sits on his ranking like he's hatching an egg. Brown at least fights often and usually only loses to respectable opposition.

Lots of room to work with CJ. He's got some big holes in his game, but I always enjoy seeing him on the prelims, and he proved capable tonight of finally putting up a decisive round during a pitched battle. Personally, I would really dig him vs Van.
Click to expand...

There are rumours on Twitter Brown-Chiesa were discussing a fight backstage o_O

Yeah, I'd take it!

I need to focus more on Van, I'm not sure where I place him. He's really young and clean, but I dunno. I wouldn't want him to lose to someone like Charles Johnson just yet. But maybe he's better than I think!
 
Siver! said:
I agree, but we rarely seem to get emotional grudge matches...

And if these guys can get it done quickly, I'm all for it!

If it's a fight for 6 months time then yeah, nah. I'm not waiting for that fight, it either happens quickly, or it doesn't happen at all
Click to expand...
I get what you're saying, but there are other issues too. Grudge match would be cool for us, but I think that it would take more promotion to get anyone else interested than the UFC would be inclined to put out there. There's also the fact that a Curtis win does little to nothing for Imavov after a win like this. The risk/reward ratio just isn't there for Imavov, and he probably wants a few months off at least after going a full 25.
 
Thomas Petersen vs. Caio Machado - Loser leaves UFC.
Jamal Pogues vs. Chris Barnett - Decent win for Pogues. Wouldn't be against this fight next.
Landon Quinones vs. Alex Reyes - Loser leaves UFC.
Marquel Mederos vs. Nikolas Motta - I like this as the next step for Mederos.
Julija Stoliarenko vs. Mariya Agapova - Rebound fight for both women. Potential loser leaves UFC.
Luana Carolina vs. Veronica Hardy - Both coming off wins. Think this does make sense.
Blake Bilder vs. Charles Jourdain - Rebound fight for both men.
Jung Yeong Lee vs. Jeka Saragih - Think this has the makings of a fun follow up for both.
Pete Rodriguez vs. Danny Roberts - Loser leaves UFC.
Themba Gorimbo vs. Sam Patterson - Great showing for Gorimbo. I like this as his next challenge.
Azat Maksum vs. Daniel Barez - Needed turn around for both men.
Charles Johnson vs. Nate Maness - I like this bout. Plus makes sense as Nate was Azat's original opponent.
Diana Belbita vs. Jessica Penne - Loser leaves UFC.
Molly McCann vs. Vanessa Demopoulos - Good win for Molly. I think her and Vanessa is a fun next step.
Gilbert Urbina vs. Daniel Rodriguez - Loser leaves UFC.
Charles Radtke vs. Carlston Harris - Great showing for Charles. I think Harris is a great next step for him.
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov II - Let's just run this back for the pair of them
Viviane Araujo vs. Casey O'Neill - Much needed win for both to stay in the rankings.
Natalia Silva vs. Barber/Chookagian winner - Strong win for Silva. I think the winner of this makes sense for her.
Muslim Salikhov vs. Court McGee - Two veterans on losing streaks in need of a win.
Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby - Both riding impressive streaks. Winner gets a ranked opponent.
Drew Dober vs. Paddy Pimblett - Dober's hanging onto his spot in the top 15. Time for Paddy to fight a ranked opponent. Let's do this
Renato Moicano vs. Dan Hooker - Think this has the makings of a fun fight. Defo interested.
Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez - Tough loss for Roman. Much needed win in this one to stay in the rankings.
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis II - I think this rematch makes sense. Both coming off decision wins over tough guys. Plus I think they'd have a chance of selling it as a headliner at the APEX.
 
Dober vs Pimblett makes the most sense and it is logical but I would rather see Rebecki who also wants top15 opponent.
Rebeasti vs Drew would be fireworks and it would be waaaaay better fight than vs Paddy.
 
deanambrose said:
Dober vs Pimblett makes the most sense and it is logical but I would rather see Rebecki who also wants top15 opponent.
Rebeasti vs Drew would be fireworks and it would be waaaaay better fight than vs Paddy.
Click to expand...

To be fair yeah if Paddy doesn't want a ranked opponent give the chance to someone who does
 
Imavov vs loser of Allen and Vettori as I think he doesn't have star power to fight Whittaker or Costa and Cannonier is out. Curtis was totally outclassed and looked for an exit, it doesn't make sense to book this fight again
Dolidze vs Andre Muniz at UFC 301, expecting a good grappling fight and, please Dolidze, stick to 3-round fights
Moicano vs Fiziev if Fiziev can fight in the next months
Dober vs Pimblett as Drew needs to fight someone unranked and Pimblett is one of the most hyped unranked fighters and he already fought Haqparast and McKinney in the past. A fight with Drakkar Klose would be a banger but Drakkar is already booked
Brown vs Chiesa, Chiesa is rank-squatting for too long and I would like to see how Brown's grappling improved since the Belal fight
Muslim Salikhov vs Danny Roberts, maybe as a retirement fight or maybe get cut and go make some money in ACA
Khizriev vs Muradov 2 after Ramadan
Radtke vs Tempa Gorimbo, Tempa needs to fight a real UFC-level fighter + Radtke trash-talking Colby, and Tempa being a friend of Colby
Silva vs loser of Fiorot vs Blanchfield, especially if it's Fiorot. Chookagian could be a good alternative
Araujo vs Karine Silva if she does not fight in the coming events, maybe at UFC 301
McMann vs Ivana Siric in the next London card
Belbita retires as she is already one foot out
 
Siver! said:
I actually picked McCann-Vlismas, but then tried to work out when Vlismas would be back post-pregnancy and just gave up and picked something else <45>

I do like that fight A LOT in terms of the attention it will bring to an otherwise low level fight!

Lee Jeong Yeong and Natalia Silva are the big winners tonight in terms of who they might fight next, very interested to see what the UFC do!
Click to expand...
Did Chienne get knocked up by Dolize? What a chad.
 
Siver!

