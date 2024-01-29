Is Dolidze vs Imavov the worst main event in UFC history?

Roman Dolidze (12-2) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-4) main event the next UFC card.

Neither of them is ranked top10 worlwide by just about any media outlet. Some rankings dont even have them top15.
www.fightmatrix.com

Middleweight - Fight Matrix

Middleweight (176.0-190.9 lbs) fighter ranks The rankings presented are computerized and provided by the FightMatrix ranking system, which utilizes a comprehensive MMA fight database to provide objective rankings. Please note, that these rankings ONLY contain fighters who have had at least one...
www.fightmatrix.com

MMA World Middleweight Rankings - Top 50 MMA Fighter Rankings

Top 50 MMA World Middleweight Rankings - #1: Israel Adesanya, #2: Robert Whittaker, #3: Paulo Costa, #4: Yoel Romero, #5: Gegard Mousasi
rankingmma.com

So we are getting a main event featured by a couple of barely even top15 contenders in an already rather shallow division....

I think this is, at least in terms of wordlwide standing, one of the very worst main events in UFC that I can recall, which will be soon surpassed by Hermansson vs Pyfer, another event featured by not even top15 talent at the time of the fight, which clearly indicates the trend UFC is taking
 
giphy.gif
 
MMAddict21 said:
Brother we’ve had Cynthia Calvillo in main events.
In terms of skill, you obviusly can bring some WMMA main event
But even Calvillo was at least highly ranked worlwide in her division, same as her opponent.
In this case, not even that, which is what inspires this thread
 
svmr_db said:
"Worst fight" Have you seen some of Dolidze's finishes? This fight could be nasty.



There are nasty fighters outside top100 as well.

The thread asks for a main event featured by lower ranked contenders at the time of the fight than these two, regardless if they are more or less nasty, or even more or less promising.
 
Worldwide rankings mean absolutely fuck all.

Dolidze is ranked #8. Imavov is ranked #11.
 
Absolutely not. Now, there have been some shit main events due to cancelation, but the UFC actually booked the main event once of:

James Te Huna on a 2 fight getting finished streak, barely holding onto a ranking at #15 LHW, trying to revive his career by moving to MW
vs
Nate Marquardt on a 3 fight losing streak, KO'd in his last 2, who did lose his WW ranking, trying to revive his career by moving to MW

Competely meaningless
 
pankrat said:
In terms of skill, you obviusly can bring some WMMA main event
But even Calvillo was at least highly ranked worlwide in her division, same as her opponent.
In this case, not even that, which is what inspires this thread
Iirc, she headlined ONE event, a few months into Covid where events were being scrambled, and the actual headliner with Petr Yan vs Moraes fell through.

So kinda disingenuous for someone to throw that under the bus as a bad main event
 
Ares Black said:
Not even remotely close
I can't recall many UFC main events featured by two guys who can't be found in any top10 ranking worlwide in their division.

The thread is not about my personal opinion about these two fighters, or if they are more or less skilled, but just in terms of divisional standing
 
Ares Black said:
Worldwide rankings mean absolutely fuck all.

Dolidze is ranked #8. Imavov is ranked #11.
Cool for let us know that you are a full UFC shill.

UFC can throw you a non top20 fighter, put him a #5 next to his name and you will swallow it like a good b:p:p:pch
 
