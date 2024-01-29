Is Dolidze vs Imavov the worst main event in UFC history?

pankrat
Roman Dolidze (12-2) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-4) main event the next UFC card.
Middleweight - Fight Matrix
Middleweight (176.0-190.9 lbs) fighter ranks The rankings presented are computerized and provided by the FightMatrix ranking system, which utilizes a comprehensive MMA fight database to provide objective rankings. Please note, that these rankings ONLY contain fighters who have had at least one...
www.fightmatrix.com
MMA World Middleweight Rankings - Top 50 MMA Fighter Rankings
Top 50 MMA World Middleweight Rankings - #1: Israel Adesanya, #2: Robert Whittaker, #3: Paulo Costa, #4: Yoel Romero, #5: Gegard Mousasi
rankingmma.com
