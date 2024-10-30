Evloev Deserves the Shot Right Now

Natural Order said: I feel like I was being a bit hyperbolic and most people would catch it. But I'm not far off.



Dude weight bullied at BW and could pull finishes in M-1....back to FW and it's decision time. Couldn't finish the cans he was fed on entering either.



Until this guy can show real dominance (aka a finish) he shouldn't be near a title shot imo.

If I recall correctly he’s been very dominant in his wins, scoring lots of damage, demonstrating heavy hands and excellent grappling.Fitch had no power and he would essentially win on defensive grappling in the sense of holding people down so they can’t hit him. He did eventually establish a better pace about it with more activity and get some finishes, but Evloev hits hard and just looks like a heavy stone the way he imposes himself on people. I also think he will continue to improve.The aljimain fight is a pretty unimportant booking in my opinion, that is an absolutely foregone conclusion. It’s unfortunate how much time it has taken from Evloev’s activity with Aljo pulling out and then requesting to reschedule.