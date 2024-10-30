Evloev Deserves the Shot Right Now

ReasonableMan
He is so much more dangerous than fitch. I feel like you haven’t watched him fight:8 straight decisions. Fuck this Russian Fitch.
He’s gonna kill Sterling. It’s actually super stupid match upHe needs to beat Sterling first and after that probably yes
I feel like I was being a bit hyperbolic and most people would catch it. But I'm not far off.He is so much more dangerous than fitch. I feel like you haven’t watched him fight:
GSP was a decision type of fighter as well, do u rather an easy challenge for Top?8 straight decisions. Fuck this Russian Fitch.
Not needed.Until this guy can show real dominance (aka a finish) he shouldn't be near a title shot imo.
If I recall correctly he’s been very dominant in his wins, scoring lots of damage, demonstrating heavy hands and excellent grappling.I feel like I was being a bit hyperbolic and most people would catch it. But I'm not far off.
Dude weight bullied at BW and could pull finishes in M-1....back to FW and it's decision time. Couldn't finish the cans he was fed on entering either.
Until this guy can show real dominance (aka a finish) he shouldn't be near a title shot imo.
If he builds up some activity he will get a shot, but he only fights once a year since 2021.18-0
8-0 UFC, wins over great fighters like Allen, Barzola, Ige. Also beat Diego Lopes.
Stop protecting strikers.
View attachment 1069408