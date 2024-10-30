Evloev Deserves the Shot Right Now

I actually enjoyed his last fight and am down w him getting a shot soon
 
I don't know why you guys are so desperate to have grapplers who are decision machines hold belts. You cry they are protecting strikers but as soon as these guy's end up getting their hands on the belt, you cry they're boring.
 
10000yearsold said:
He is so much more dangerous than fitch. I feel like you haven’t watched him fight:
I feel like I was being a bit hyperbolic and most people would catch it. But I'm not far off.

Dude weight bullied at BW and could pull finishes in M-1....back to FW and it's decision time. Couldn't finish the cans he was fed on entering either.

Until this guy can show real dominance (aka a finish) he shouldn't be near a title shot imo.
 
If I recall correctly he’s been very dominant in his wins, scoring lots of damage, demonstrating heavy hands and excellent grappling.
Fitch had no power and he would essentially win on defensive grappling in the sense of holding people down so they can’t hit him. He did eventually establish a better pace about it with more activity and get some finishes, but Evloev hits hard and just looks like a heavy stone the way he imposes himself on people. I also think he will continue to improve.
The aljimain fight is a pretty unimportant booking in my opinion, that is an absolutely foregone conclusion. It’s unfortunate how much time it has taken from Evloev’s activity with Aljo pulling out and then requesting to reschedule.
 
He deserves the shot but being a legitimate sport takes a backseat to selling crappy ESPN+ subscriptions and sickeningly overpriced PPVs.
 
YEA
NAH

giphy.gif
 
They don't want too many of these guys as champ. Their unmarketable in the west and some people (not myself) find them boring. Topuria is the new poster boy their gonna keep him from fighting this guy unless there are no other options, same way they protected Perriria from Ankalaev.

It's just business.

Only reason Umar is getting a shot is cause they find Merab more insufferable.
 
