What a bizarre article. The author is trying to link the pause on releasing health/science documents (a pause made by the acting director of the Department of Health and Human Services, not Trump himself) to the bird flu outbreak, as if more chickens are going to die or something because a mortality report isn't released.



Then the next article talks about a pardon of two officers who "killed a black man" - noting in the article that the alleged victim got hit by a car as he was fleeing from law enforcement.



What a site. Oof.