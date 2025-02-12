  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Cost of groceries, gas goes up as US inflation worsens

WASHINGTON — U.S. inflation accelerated last month as the cost of groceries, gas and used cars rose, a disappointment for families and businesses struggling with higher costs and likely underscoring the Federal Reserve's resolve to delay any further interest rate cuts.

The consumer price index increased 3% in January from a year ago, Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed, up from 2.9% the previous month. It has increased from a 3½-year low of 2.4% in September.

The figures show that inflation has remained stubbornly above the Fed's 2% target for roughly the past six months, after it fell steadily for about a year and a half. Elevated prices created a major political problem for former President Joe Biden. President Donald Trump pledged to reduce prices in last year's campaign, although most economists worry that his many proposed tariffs could at least temporarily increase costs.

The unexpected boost in inflation could dampen some of the business enthusiasm that arose after Trump's election on promises to reduce regulation and cut taxes. Dow futures tumbled 400 points, and all major markets are likely to sell off at the opening bell. Bond yields rose, a sign traders expect inflation and interest rates to remain high.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core consumer prices rose 3.3% in January compared with a year ago, up from 3.2% in December. Economists closely watch core prices because they can provide a better read of inflation's future.

Month-to-month inflation

Inflation also worsened monthly, with prices jumping 0.5% in January from December, the largest increase since August 2023. Core prices climbed 0.4% last month, the most since March 2024.

Grocery prices climbed 0.5% just in January, pushed higher by a 15.2% surge in egg prices, the biggest monthly increase since June of 2015. Egg prices have soared 53% compared with a year ago.

An avian flu epidemic has forced many egg producers to cull millions of birds from their flocks. Some stores have imposed limits on egg purchases, and some restaurants have placed surcharges on egg dishes.

The cost of car insurance continues to rise and picked up 2% just from December to January. Hotel prices rose 1.4% last month, while the cost of a gallon of gas moved up 1.8%.

Inflation often jumps in January as many companies raise their prices at the beginning of the year, although the government's seasonal adjustment process is supposed to filter out those effects.

Later Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee, where he will likely be asked about inflation and the Fed's response to it. The Fed raised its benchmark rate in 2022 and 2023 to a two-decade high of 5.3% to combat inflation. With inflation down significantly from its 9.1% peak in June 2022, it cut its rate to about 4.3% in its final three meetings last year.

Interest rates and tariffs

Early Wednesday, Trump said on social media that interest rates should be lowered, "something which would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!!" Yet the tick up in consumer prices makes it less likely the Fed will cut rates anytime soon.

Fed officials are mostly confident that inflation over time will head lower, but they want to see further evidence that it is declining before cutting their key rate any further. The Fed's rate typically influences other borrowing costs for things such as mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

Inflation's recent uptick is a major reason the Federal Reserve has paused its interest rate cuts, after implementing three of them last year. "We do not need to be in a hurry" to implement further reductions, Powell said Tuesday in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee.

The Trump administration's tariff policy could lift prices in the coming months. Trump on Monday imposed 25% taxes on steel and aluminum imports and has pledged to impose more tariffs. Economists at Goldman Sachs forecast that yearly core inflation would fall almost a full percentage point, to 2.3%, by the end of this year, absent any import duties. But they expect tariffs will raise end-of-year inflation to 2.8%.
On Tuesday, Powell acknowledged that higher tariffs could lift inflation and limit the central bank's ability to cut rates, calling it "a possible outcome."

But he emphasized that it would depend on how many imports are hit with tariffs and for how long.

"In some cases, it doesn't reach the consumer much, and in some cases it does," Powell said. "And it really does depend on facts that we haven't seen yet."

US consumer inflation increases at fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years in January​

By Lucia Mutikani

  • Consumer prices increase 0.5% in January
  • Shelter, food, gasoline lead broad rise in prices
  • Consumer price index rises 3.0% year-on-year
  • Core CPI gains 0.4%; advances 3.3% year-on-year
WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in January, with Americans facing higher costs for a range of goods and services, reinforcing the Federal Reserve's message that it was in no rush to resume cutting interest rates amid growing uncertainty over the economy.

The hotter-than-expected inflation reported by the Labor Department on Wednesday was likely partly due to businesses raising prices at the start of the year, evident in a record surge in the cost of prescription medication and an increase in motor vehicle insurance.

The report followed a pattern of CPI numbers overshooting expectations every January, which some economists said suggested that the seasonal adjustment factors, the model used by the government to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data, were not fully accounting for the one-off turn-of-year price hikes.

Nonetheless, they said the so-called residual seasonality was not responsible for all of the broad rise in prices, which offered a cautionary note to President Donald Trump's push for tariffs on imported goods that have been panned by economists as inflationary.

Trump was elected on promises to lower prices for inflation-weary consumers. High inflation could imperil the Trump administration's agenda, including tax cuts, which could overstimulate a healthy economy, and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants that are seen causing labor shortages and raising costs such as wages for businesses.

"The moderation we saw in consumer inflation last summer is no longer visible now," said Scott Anderson, chief U.S. economist at BMO Capital Markets. "The problem for the Fed is this isn't just a one-month event, but looks like a real multi-month firming of inflation pressures."

The consumer price index jumped 0.5% last month, the biggest gain since August 2023, after rising 0.4% in December, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said.

Shelter, which includes hotels and motel rooms, increased 0.4% and accounted for nearly 30% of the rise in the CPI. That followed two straight monthly gains of 0.3%.

Food prices rose 0.4% after increasing 0.3% in December. Grocery store prices surged 0.5%, with the cost of eggs soaring 15.2%, the largest increase since June 2015. That accounted for about two-thirds of the rise in prices at the supermarket.

An avian flu outbreak has caused a shortage of eggs, driving up prices. Egg prices, which fueled much of the voter discontent with inflation, increased 53.0% year-on-year in January.

Prices also rose for meats, poultry and fish as well as for nonalcoholic beverages and dairy products. Fruits and vegetable prices fell by the most in nearly two years. Gasoline prices increased 1.8% while natural gas cost 1.8% more, but electricity prices were unchanged.

In the 12 months through January, the CPI increased 3.0%. That was the biggest gain since June 2024 and followed a 2.9% advance in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3% and rising 2.9% year-on-year.

The BLS updated CPI weights and seasonal adjustment factors to reflect price movements in 2024. Economists had expected the updated seasonal factors to temper the rise in the CPI.

Businesses could also have preemptively raised prices in anticipation of higher and broad tariffs on imported goods.

Trump early this month suspended a highly telegraphed 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico until March. But a 10% additional tariff on Chinese goods went into effect this month. Economists expect that those tariffs, when they are eventually enforced, will lift inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell appearing before lawmakers for a second day on Wednesday said the CPI report highlighted that the central bank was "not quite there yet" in its quest to bring inflation back to its 2% target.
Stocks on Wall Street slumped. The dollar eased versus a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury yields rose.

RATE CUT HOPES DIMINISHING​

Chances of a rate cut this year are diminishing. Consumers' one-year inflation expectations surged to a 15-month high in early February as households perceived that "it may be too late to avoid the negative impact of tariff policy," a University of Michigan survey of consumers showed last week.
Higher inflation, together with a stable labor market, has some economists believing the Fed's easing cycle is over.

The Fed left its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 4.25%-4.50% range in January, having reduced it by 100 basis points since September, when it embarked on its policy easing cycle. The policy rate was hiked by 5.25 percentage points in 2022 and 2023 to tame inflation.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI climbed 0.4% in January. The so-called core CPI increased 0.2% in December. Residual seasonality has tended to be more pronounced in the core CPI.

Shelter costs increased 0.4%, boosted by a 1.7% rebound in the prices of hotels and motel rooms. But owners' equivalent rent moderated further, rising 0.3%. Prescription medication prices jumped by a record 2.5% and hospital services increased 0.9%. The cost of motor vehicle insurance soared 2.0%.
Airline fares rose 1.2%, slowing after December's 3.0% surge. There were also increases in the prices of recreation, used cars and trucks, communication and education. Apparel prices fell 1.4%. Overall, core goods prices rose 0.3%.

In the 12 months through January, the core CPI rose 3.3% after advancing 3.2% in December.

Based on the CPI data, economists estimated that the core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.4% in January after gaining 0.2% in December. It is one of the measures tracked by the Fed for monetary policy. Core inflation was forecast increasing 2.7% after rising 2.8% in December. January's producer price data on Thursday could impact these estimates.

"The risk is tilted toward less easing if the administration's policy mix fuels inflation and inflation expectations," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon.

Inb4 Lefties crying its Trumps fault even though he has only been in office for 20+ days.
 
Oh great, we have another 'The cost of eggs are going up Volume2' thread.
 
Interest rates and tariffs


60347_Block_Standard_5.jpg

