Crime Consumer prices show significant jump in January

Trumpflation is running wild, bother. Thanks Trump!
Egg prices up 267% since October. I have been smoking whole chickens once a week, (I make my own rub and injection, shove a beer can up the chicken, pop it on the smoker) since whole chickens is cheaper and can get two meals out of it for the family. The last couple times we went to the grocery store, I felt like I was in a strip joint due to the massive mark up. I thought Trump was elected to lower prices but maybe someone should explain to Old Man Trump what lower actually means.
I have been slowly going to cash in my portfolio just like all the billionaires are currently doing. Trumps recession is going to be brutal. This is your warning, time to stock up on beans and ammo, it's about to get rough out there.
 
He entered office on January 20th, wouldn't that be a greater indicator of a Biden's failure?
 
Yes, and he is also responsible for the recent plane crashes. And after a month in office, I think he is also responsible for climate change and hurting trans feelings.
 
Biden is responsible. He promised to build back better.
 
