I read one interpretation of Trump's actions as bearing out the "multi-polar world order" catchphrase the elites have been obsessed with in the past few years. Meaning the idea that the US is too weak to be the head of a uni-polar world order, and the world should adjust to a multi-polar one. When you apply tariffs it changes the economic incentives and can make domestic production profitable again. From that lens tariffs could be a tool to decouple from enemy states like China in a controlled manner rather than waiting for them to suddenly pull the plug on exports whenever they think it's advantageous for them. This leads to higher prices, no question about it. Raising prices and making everyone poorer and more dependent on government is just an added bonus for the parasites running things. Trump often looks dumb but the elites behind him aren't. It's also interesting because it would mean it's an overarching strategy that won't go away even when Trump leaves office.