Does Dustin Poirier retire if he loses to Islam Makhachev?

From interviews I've heard from him, he seems like he's going all in this one. And no turning back.

I wouldn't be surprised if he retires if he loses, although I know he can still make a lot of money fighting big names in rematches.

But I think Poirier is more about accolades and championship belts than lucrative money making fights.

Good luck to him against Islam. I hope he wins.

BOAUY6ZJ5FAJPM5JSMTBUDDJMU.jpg
 
I think Dustin retires when they run out of big fights for him. BSD is probably the last no name fight he'll take.
 
Conor 4 might happen, just for the money.

But if that falls through, then yeah, I reckon he retires after Islam.
 
Maybe, I think it depends how he loses
I could see him announcing his retirement in the moment but going back on it a few weeks later to plan a proper last bout

I'd say most likely he would have a trilogy fight with Gaethje, win or lose he's done after that
 
He will pretend retirement then will come back when UFC gives him the big bucks money fights.
 
He might retire if he wins. He has used the "R" word a few times now.
I could see him coming back to do another fight with Conor in BKFC if they managed to become free agents and there was a metric fuck ton of money offered.
 
Probably not, it's not like the guy is shot.
Still making good money.
 
