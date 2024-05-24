Does Dustin Poirier retire if he loses to Islam Makhachev?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formerly known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,313
- Reaction score
- 42,732
From interviews I've heard from him, he seems like he's going all in this one. And no turning back.
I wouldn't be surprised if he retires if he loses, although I know he can still make a lot of money fighting big names in rematches.
But I think Poirier is more about accolades and championship belts than lucrative money making fights.
Good luck to him against Islam. I hope he wins.
I wouldn't be surprised if he retires if he loses, although I know he can still make a lot of money fighting big names in rematches.
But I think Poirier is more about accolades and championship belts than lucrative money making fights.
Good luck to him against Islam. I hope he wins.