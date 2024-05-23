Poirier is a live dog.



BSD grappled and drowned Moises pretty effectively and Poirier forced effective scrambles to keep the fight dynamic. Islam isn’t the same grappler Khabib is so I doubt he can wrestle for 5 rounds of dominance either so I do think this fight will be a showcase of both men’s well rounded skillsets Poirier was able to match Olivera’s immense pressure with some slick striking in their title fight so hitting Islam like Volk was able to or even more effectively doesn’t sound outrageous.



Islam is quietly an elite counter striker though so while I do think Poirier is skilled enough to chip away at Islam’s guard and defence in a pure striking match I also think Islam with his clinching, grappling and counter striking skills might overwhelm Poirier like Olivera seemed to do once it became a less pure striking match and a longer drawn out grappling match.