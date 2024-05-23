News Arman Tsarukyan Believes Boxing Dustin Poirier Could Be Dangerous for Islam Makhachev

5cdca49475e39.image.jpg



Arman Tsarukyan isn’t counting out Dustin Poirier in his upcoming UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev.
Arman Tsarukyan: Boxing Dustin Poirier Could Be Dangerous for Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t counting out Dustin Poirier in his upcoming UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev.
Poirier challenges Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event at UFC 302 on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Poirier previously suffered a submission loss in a foiled championship bid against Makhachev’s teammate and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in 2019. Given the similarity of style between both Dagestanis, Poirier is a massive underdog heading into UFC 302.

Makhachev also arguably has developed a cleaner striking skillset than Nurmagomedov over the years. According to Makhachev, teammate and Bellator MMA lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov has better striking than Poirier. Regardless, Tsarukyan believes standing up against Poirier will be a dangerous game to play for Makhachev. While Tsarukyan expects Makhachev to successfully execute his obvious game plan against Poirier, the Armenian-Russian could also put his money on “The Diamond.”

"I see like Islam gonna try to push him to the cage, to try to take him down and, try to hold him, submit him. But if he can't do that, it's gonna be dangerous. If he wants to box him, I think Dustin Poirier on a different level — his punch, his speed, he can knock him out very fast," Tsarukyan New York Post Sports. "That's why Islam's gotta try to take him down right away. So yeah, for me, the favorite is Islam, on this fight but I can put money on Dustin Poirier KO, because it could be happen."

 
Winner , Islam vs Dustin?

Are you pumped for an outstanding next few events?

Will you be watching next weekend?

Have you tried Poirier Hot Sauce?

I could eat?

Only a dummy would give Dustin that kind of opportunity.
 
Poirier is a live dog.

BSD grappled and drowned Moises pretty effectively and Poirier forced effective scrambles to keep the fight dynamic. Islam isn’t the same grappler Khabib is so I doubt he can wrestle for 5 rounds of dominance either so I do think this fight will be a showcase of both men’s well rounded skillsets Poirier was able to match Olivera’s immense pressure with some slick striking in their title fight so hitting Islam like Volk was able to or even more effectively doesn’t sound outrageous.

Islam is quietly an elite counter striker though so while I do think Poirier is skilled enough to chip away at Islam’s guard and defence in a pure striking match I also think Islam with his clinching, grappling and counter striking skills might overwhelm Poirier like Olivera seemed to do once it became a less pure striking match and a longer drawn out grappling match.
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
Poirier is a live dog.

BSD grappled and drowned Moises pretty effectively and Poirier forced effective scrambles to keep the fight dynamic. Islam isn’t the same grappler Khabib is so I doubt he can wrestle for 5 rounds of dominance either so I do think this fight will be a showcase of both men’s well rounded skillsets Poirier was able to match Olivera’s immense pressure with some slick striking in their title fight so hitting Islam like Volk was able to or even more effectively doesn’t sound outrageous.

Islam is quietly an elite counter striker though so while I do think Poirier is skilled enough to chip away at Islam’s guard and defence in a pure striking match I also think Islam with his clinching, grappling and counter striking skills might overwhelm Poirier like Olivera seemed to do once it became a less pure striking match and a longer drawn out grappling match.
Dustin throws multiple punch combos too so that might be something to keep an eye on.
 
StonedLemur said:
Only a dummy would give Dustin that kind of opportunity.
Liverkick-king56 said:
Poirier is a live dog.

BSD grappled and drowned Moises pretty effectively and Poirier forced effective scrambles to keep the fight dynamic. Islam isn’t the same grappler Khabib is so I doubt he can wrestle for 5 rounds of dominance either so I do think this fight will be a showcase of both men’s well rounded skillsets Poirier was able to match Olivera’s immense pressure with some slick striking in their title fight so hitting Islam like Volk was able to or even more effectively doesn’t sound outrageous.

Islam is quietly an elite counter striker though so while I do think Poirier is skilled enough to chip away at Islam’s guard and defence in a pure striking match I also think Islam with his clinching, grappling and counter striking skills might overwhelm Poirier like Olivera seemed to do once it became a less pure striking match and a longer drawn out grappling match.
sdpdude9 said:
I mean, yeah? Poirier is one of the top strikers in the division.
Krixes said:
Dustin is the best striker at 155 imo.. Islam is crazy if just stands with him.
It's Poirier's most likely path to victory. Islam is a good striker too but Dustin is top 5 hands in the UFC. Islam would be playing a very dangerous game if he chooses to stand with Dustin.
 
Islam gonna smoke Dustin. There is no fun match up for Islam other than Charles and Tsarukyan again, and even still, Islam is one or two steps ahead. Something that could get me hyped up was if he fought in the WW. I'm sure match ups such as vs Rakhmonov would be huge. I think, tho tough to say, but I think he'd get stopped by Rakhmonov there. I think he may defeat Leon, and others there, but Rakhmonov is the future champion and someone I don't see Islam defeating.
 
I haven't tried Dustin's hot sauce yet, but Louisianan hot sauce is usually mid and vinegary.
Islam got knocked out by Adriano Martins who never won a fight again after that, so I do believe that if he gets cocky and gets into a firefight with Dustin, there is a good chance he could go to sleepy, but I also see this as Dustin's only path to victory.
 
Luffy said:
Islam gonna smoke Dustin. There is no fun match up for Islam other than Charles and Tsarukyan again, and even still, Islam is one or two steps ahead. Something that could get me hyped up was if he fought in the WW. I'm sure match ups such as vs Rakhmonov would be huge. I think, tho tough to say, but I think he'd get stopped by Rakhmonov there. I think he may defeat Leon, and others there, but Rakhmonov is the future champion and someone I don't see Islam defeating.
WoozyFailGuy said:
I haven't tried Dustin's hot sauce yet, but Louisianan hot sauce is usually mid and vinegary.
Islam got knocked out by Adriano Martins who never won a fight again after that, so I do believe that if he gets cocky and gets into a firefight with Dustin, there is a good chance he could go to sleepy, but I also see this as Dustin's only path to victory.
I could eat :)

 
I expect Islam to win but Dustin's a live dog, his defensive grappling is pretty strong and he's the best boxer at 155. If Islam tries to prove a point with his striking he could wake up regretting it.
 
