Will Dustin Poirier retire if he loses to BSD this weekend?

Will Dustin Poirier retire if he loses to BSD?

  • Yes - He will retire either in the cage or within the following months if he loses

    Votes: 32 40.5%

  • No - He will keep fighting even if he loses

    Votes: 47 59.5%
  • Total voters
    79
Poirier has talked about how "every fight could be his last" in the buildup to this fight vs BSD. He's 35, has had a lot of wars in the cage, and has a lot going for himself business wise outside of fighting.

Do you think he will retire if he loses to BSD? This would be the first time he loses two fights back to back in his entire MMA career, and a loss to BSD would set him further away from the title picture than he has been in the last 5+ years.

I don't think Poirier will want to keep fighting if he knows a title run is realistically out of reach, and there will be no big "money fights" on the horizon for him. What do you think?

 
Quite possible with a loss. Certainly with a lopsided loss I think he gives it up. It's the fan in me though that thinks he'll win this. This is a fight he wanted and wanted it in Miami. He seems motivated to turn back BSD. It will be a good fight.
 
As you said, more than his age, it's his absurd amount of experience at the highest level that makes me think it probably won't last much longer. It's impressive enough that he's still competitive, and although he has slowed down a bit, he didn't really have to accept the BSD fight.

I obviously want BSD to win, but I'd be rooting for Poirier if it was anybody else. Well except maybe Oliveira.

The thing is, if he loses this one, I don't see him going for one last title run. I suppose that he's made enough money too.
 
Absolutely no chance.

He’s a big star, makes good money on each fight and pretty much fights when he wants since he’s given up on a title run. There’s no way you give up that economic stream which massively helps you start up your other business ventures.
 
I think DDP is gonna smoke him. Poitier is a little too rounded to get finished by anyone I think Gaethje was an outlier here
 
What fights would even interest Poirier to keep fighting though if he loses? He won't be getting any top 5 guys, McGregor & Diaz are out of the picture realistically etc.

Do you think he wants to start fighting guys like Jalin Turner? I doubt it. Good chance Poirier never strings enough wins together to get back to a title shot if he starts fighting guys like that.

After all the money he made off the McGregor fights, he's at a point where he's fighting because he wants to, not needs to. It definitely makes sense for him to check out early once the big fights are out of his grasp, he has enough going on with the Hot Sauce company and his charity.
 
I think the young buck takes out the old lion and we see gloves on the mat.

I have been following Poirier since fightville. Quite a run. Lots of great performances, but a LOT of back and forth battles.

Eddie 2x
Gaethje 2x
Chandler
Hooker
Max
Cub
Pettis
 
It's kinda crazy how fast he climbed up the ranks, not to mention that winning would certainly make him top 5.
He fought so well, against good competition too, has an entertaining style... and the icing on the cake is his background in the special forces : we get some kind of crusader archetype, aiming to dethrone Islam...
Hoping for a title shot in Constantinople.
 
The way I see it, he’s on 500/500 right? If he wins, that’s a million bucks. I know his career earnings have topped 10 million but it would be tough to turn down a few more million when you want to grow your business ventures and that instantly helps.

He also strikes me as the kind of guy who legitimately loves to fight. I remember seeing him talk about his early days of fighting and he had a look about him and talked about it fondly.

If Max wins does he rematch Max at LW?
 
What's certain is that this is probably the most important fight of BSD's career, maybe even more so than a potential future TS. If he wins, not only does he skip like 10 ranks, a fucking killer row, but also would be on such a shiny dynamic that he could pretend to a TS eliminator fight.

Moreover, once you're in the top 5, you can do like everyone else and squat, by picking carefully your opponents lmao. But seriously. If the top guys have all fought each other to keep their ranking, they'll gladly welcome a newcomer.

What I mean is that Benoît is gonna die in the cage if needs be, 100% sure, the guy can endure about any pressure IMO, that's his strongest point.
 
