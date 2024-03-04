Will Dustin Poirier retire if he loses to BSD this weekend?

Poirier has talked about how "every fight could be his last" in the buildup to this fight vs BSD. He's 35, has had a lot of wars in the cage, and has a lot going for himself business wise outside of fighting.



Do you think he will retire if he loses to BSD? This would be the first time he loses two fights back to back in his entire MMA career, and a loss to BSD would set him further away from the title picture than he has been in the last 5+ years.



I don't think Poirier will want to keep fighting if he knows a title run is realistically out of reach, and there will be no big "money fights" on the horizon for him. What do you think?



