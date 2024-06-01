Who will you be rooting for to win, Dustin Poirier or Islam Makhachev?

I think Islam wrestles Poirer down and beats him into submission. I'm not rooting for either, that's just my prediction.
 
Slothbroth said:
I think Islam wrestles Poirer down and beats him into submission. I'm not rooting for either, that's just my prediction.
Yeah I think that is very likely to happen. Which round do you think it happens in?
 
Simple Southerner said:
Rooting for Dustin if anyone deserves to be undisputed champ it's him.

I'm still picking islam to win though damn I hope I'm wrong lol
Yeah win or lose Dustin is a warrior. Dude has fought so many champs and killers in his career. Justin Gaethe, Khabib, Conor, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira and now Islam.
 
Dustin, would be a great way to end his career
Altho wouldn't be upset at Islam winning and tbh it prolly would be better for the division considering Dustin will most likely retire win or lose unless a big money fight presents itself
 
Rooting for Dustin..

Prediction - Dustin by Gilly round two. Book it!

8s8mrm.gif
 
Definitely cheering for Poirier, but not picking him to win. I’d love to see it though.
 
Nobru said:
rooting for Dustin but I struggle to see how he gets it done. Maybe he finally finds that guillotine? lets see how it goes
I think it’s more likely that he catches Islam standing somehow. I’d seriously shit a kitten if Dustin subbed Islam, but I think a TKO is a plausible avenue.
 
