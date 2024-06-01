Davidjacksonjones
Archbishop of Church of Saint Jones
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2023
- Messages
- 6,549
- Reaction score
- 39,604
Who will you be rooting for to win, Dustin Poirier or Islam Makhachev? Also if you want, list why
Yeah I think that is very likely to happen. Which round do you think it happens in?I think Islam wrestles Poirer down and beats him into submission. I'm not rooting for either, that's just my prediction.
No clueYeah I think that is very likely to happen. Which round do you think it happens in?
Yeah win or lose Dustin is a warrior. Dude has fought so many champs and killers in his career. Justin Gaethe, Khabib, Conor, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira and now Islam.Rooting for Dustin if anyone deserves to be undisputed champ it's him.
I'm still picking islam to win though damn I hope I'm wrong lol
Rooting - Poirier. The internet will be crazy mang
Picked - Islam. The guy is P4P #1 for a reason
I think it’s better when the UFC has long reigning dominant champs that look unbeatableDustin winning would be infinitely better for the UFC and MMA in general but there's no chance of that happening sadly.
I think it’s more likely that he catches Islam standing somehow. I’d seriously shit a kitten if Dustin subbed Islam, but I think a TKO is a plausible avenue.rooting for Dustin but I struggle to see how he gets it done. Maybe he finally finds that guillotine? lets see how it goes