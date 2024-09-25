Do you think Valentina loses her next fight?

She's 36 and has been slowing down the past couple years. First she fought Santos and scraped out a split decision in a fight many believe she lost. Then she got finished by Grasso, had a second fight that was extremely close, until finally lay n praying her for the win in the third. Her chin appears compromised as Grasso was able to rock her in two separate fights, despite not being known for having power.



Fiorot also isn't known for her power but if Grasso was able to hurt Val it stands to reason Fiorot could as well. She's a better striker than Grasso. And more importantly, she has way better takedown defense and it's unlikely Shevchenko will be able to keep her on the ground.