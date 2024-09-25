Do you think Valentina loses her next fight?

blaseblase

blaseblase

She's 36 and has been slowing down the past couple years. First she fought Santos and scraped out a split decision in a fight many believe she lost. Then she got finished by Grasso, had a second fight that was extremely close, until finally lay n praying her for the win in the third. Her chin appears compromised as Grasso was able to rock her in two separate fights, despite not being known for having power.

Fiorot also isn't known for her power but if Grasso was able to hurt Val it stands to reason Fiorot could as well. She's a better striker than Grasso. And more importantly, she has way better takedown defense and it's unlikely Shevchenko will be able to keep her on the ground.
 
Manon is on a 11 fights win streak and 7-0 in the UFC.

I would say probably,
but such a lack of power in WWMA,
that matchup and style usually is key for winning.
And since I never watch womens fight,
I can't tell at all.
 
depends on who it is.

fiorot has made a pretty impressive streak. But ive never watched any of her fights to know if she's good enough to beat Val
 
and yet here you are, responding.

i believe Father Time is catching up with Val. perhaps he's already caught up.
Manon is a very strong woman and no one has been able to keep her on the mat for an extended period of time. she's got a pretty good chin too - she took a flush headkick from one woman she fought and didnt really react to it.
of course, Val is one of the best WMMA fighters to ever do it so i dont feel that i can write her off very easily. its possible she could pull out some veteran savvy trick to catch Manon in a sub or outlast her. but as of right now, i think Manon should be a favorite to win when they fight.
 
Father time is about to catch up with her, i would say already did, she used to alternate stinkers (not close decisions) and finishes, then a super close split decision, then loses, then another close (shady) draw, then wins...1-2 fights she will lose again.
 
