Valentina was always the better fighter, we all knew that

She domimated Grasso from start to the end, end of this saga, that girl had nothing for Valentina.

I always knew Valentina was the better fighter, 1st time was a fluke and 2nd time a robbery. She went in there as the underdog fighting Grasso at the Sphere on the Mexican Independence day and dominated her ass.

Now she has a bunch of new contenders lined up, Manon Fiorot, Natalia Silva, Rose Namajunas, Erin Blanchfield, etc.. new era for the best female flyweight of all time
 
yeah it was a really poor showing by grasso. who is like 5 years younger than 36 year old val... who lets be honest at this age is past physical prime.

i think the saga is over. 1st fight val made a mistake and paid for it. 2nd fight close, could have gone either way... 3rd fight completely one sided domination.

no need for a 4th, at least while val is holding the title.
 
It was the gaslighting for me
I'm like wtf are these dude bros talking about?!?!
and then showboating to milk those 15 minutes lol
hahah maybe it could have been a good eomtional tactic, but i guess not in grasso's favor.....
 
Grasso was never any good, and I knew it all along, lol.

Valentina has been finished by her and fought 2 basically even fights, then she got a win. Time for the rubber match, lol
 
Grasso is a very good fighter, even great, but it was obvious that Valentina is a superior fighter right from the first fight. Val lost that one while having comfortable lead and being better everywhere, expect for a few moments in striking (mostly 1 round). She just reduced the risk to a minimum this time.
 
it's crazy HOW MUCH BETTER Valentina actually is. She's 36 years old and just outhustled a 31 year old champion. she DOMINATED. that was an incredibly big career win for her.
 
Grasso didn't look herself tonight she was must faster on the feet in previous outings
 
I've watched them fight for around 70 minutes and never once has Valentina ever put Grasso in any trouble, meanwhile Grasso has made her quit and constantly threatened her.

No issue with people saying Shevchenko is more well rounded, but cardio kickboxing and laying in full/half guard doesn't exactly impressive me
 
"new era", she is 36, by the time she fights again she is probably 37 or close, that era wont last long.
 
I kind of think initially Val highly underestimated Grasso. She looked super focused tonight.
 
Happy I was wrong that Vals primeis not over. She is the beast WMMA fighter to me. Of the sport. But she won´t be champ in her 40ties. Or will she.
 
it's 1-1-1

If both win their next fights, they'll probably fight again, unfortunately.
 
I am genuinely hoping Val retires or moves to 135 so we don't have to bear this gameplan again for the fourth time. We all know now Val has to do this to win vs. Grasso - it's fair play, but it's also unwatchable. Better off without Valentina than to have THIS Valentina.
 
This is probably how most saw the 1st fight going then Grasso pulled a submission out of her ass
 
Totally agree.

Grasso's submissions are world class, and VERY dangerous, but Shev is a complete fighter.
 
