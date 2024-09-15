Valentina was always the better fighter, we all knew that

She domimated Grasso from start to the end, end of this saga, that girl had nothing for Valentina.



I always knew Valentina was the better fighter, 1st time was a fluke and 2nd time a robbery. She went in there as the underdog fighting Grasso at the Sphere on the Mexican Independence day and dominated her ass.



Now she has a bunch of new contenders lined up, Manon Fiorot, Natalia Silva, Rose Namajunas, Erin Blanchfield, etc.. new era for the best female flyweight of all time