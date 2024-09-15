125 female division, next match ups

So now Valentina back with her crown she gotta defend it against Manon Fiorot who is the #2 ranked and the next title contender on the line

#3 Blanchfield is already fighting #5 Namajunas, so the winner of that should be next in line after Fiorot

Grasso is the #1 ranked now but she jusr lost bsdly so she gotta build all her way back up to the picture, and since she claims she loves to stand and bang so much, and she swears she has so much power, bring her Andrade who is the #7 ranked currently

#4 Mayce Barber should fight #6 Natalia Silva next

And let's see if Wang Cong can get in the top 10 soon so they can start building that Pereira-Adesanya storyline she has with Valentina, I think they are other upcoming girls that got potential, we are going to start knowing morr about them next year
 
