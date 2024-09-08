She is super confident on beating Grasso next saturday because she says she knows she beat her last time around but they gifted Grasso with a draw with that 10-8 round because it was the Mexican Independence day



They also asked her about Wang Cong since ppl keep bringing her up saying this is another Pereira-Adesanya situation since Cong beat Shevchenlo once upon a time in kickboxing (or muay thay idk) by decision and she showed KO power in ther UFC debut

Valentina basically said she is not even worried about her since she only has 1 fight in the UFC



