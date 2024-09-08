Media Shevchenko says she is pretty confident on beating Grasso next saturday and also says she is not even worried about Wang Cong

She is super confident on beating Grasso next saturday because she says she knows she beat her last time around but they gifted Grasso with a draw with that 10-8 round because it was the Mexican Independence day

They also asked her about Wang Cong since ppl keep bringing her up saying this is another Pereira-Adesanya situation since Cong beat Shevchenlo once upon a time in kickboxing (or muay thay idk) by decision and she showed KO power in ther UFC debut
Valentina basically said she is not even worried about her since she only has 1 fight in the UFC

 
her thumbnail photos is what I assume her reaction was to hearing the name Wang Cong
 
Valentina ain't gonna be sweating Wang that didn't finish her years ago.
 
Brandon Moreno will be the Special Guest Referee, and Deiveson Figueiredo will be the Special Guest Timekeeper.
 
Close fight but I think Alexa will settle it on Saturday once and for all. If not we will have to see them fight one more time smh
 
Biased judge favored the Mexican fighter, biased judge favored the Chinese fighter…

Val’s awesome but even if there’s some truth to it that’s not the greatest look plus why not talk up the Cong rivalry that has the potential to be big
 
Wonder how Shev will give up the back this time around.
 
I mean what is she supposed to say..."I am concerned about Grasso getting the win, and I am scared shitless of Wang Cong"??
 
good to know how she feels about Wang Cong, would have liked to have heard her thoughts about Wang King though
 
We can hope.

Granted this fight is the greatest sporting event in human history because Dana said so, but obviously Val vs Grasso 4 will eclipse it to be the newest greatest sporting event ever in the universe.
 
Wang Cong gonna be at a noodle bar saying, "我从前打败了她"!!

-Val
 
