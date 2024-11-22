  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Wang Cong: The Joker of MMA Fights This Weekend!

Alright, Sherbums, let’s talk about Wang Cong, the Chinese flyweight prospect who’s been turning heads lately. If you don’t know her yet, she’s the one dressing up as the Joker, knocking people out, and having a blast while doing it. She might not speak English, but she’s already got the swagger of a star.

Why You Should Know Wang Cong:

• Beat Valentina Shevchenko in Kickboxing: Yep, she’s got a win over Valentina back in their kickboxing days. That’s legit.
• One-Punch KO Power: She made her UFC debut with a nasty one-punch KO that had everyone talking. This girl’s got serious hands.

What’s Next: Wang Cong fights this weekend at UFC Macau, and honestly, she’s got that “must-watch” vibe. Between the Joker antics and her insane striking, she’s someone you’ll want to keep an eye on.

Let’s hear it, Sherbums—are you on the Wang Cong hype train or not?
 
