Did the UFC Try to Trade for Dakota Ditcheva?





Alright, Sherbums, here’s a juicy rumor making the rounds: could the UFC have floated a trade for Dakota Ditcheva? After her brutal KO win at the PFL Championship to claim the $1 million prize, she’s one of the hottest names in MMA. And now, there’s speculation—coming from Dakota herself—that the UFC may have explored a trade involving some of their heavyweights for the new PFL flyweight champ.



Ditcheva hasn’t confirmed anything outright, but when asked about her future, she mentioned being locked into her PFL contract, saying, “I’ve got to defend this belt—I’m not going anywhere just yet.” Still, the timing of these rumors makes you wonder. The UFC doesn’t often engage in trades, but a fighter as marketable and skilled as Ditcheva might be worth bending the rules for. Is there more to this story than she’s letting on?



What do you think, Sherbums? Is this just a wild rumor, or is there a chance the UFC made a play for Dakota Ditcheva? And if so, who do you think the UFC would have been willing to give up? Let’s hear your theories!