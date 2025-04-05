Rewatch Dakota Ditcheva (What's her next move??)

Is there any point in her remaining with PFL? I don't believe she has anything more to prove over there. She just demolished a former UFC title contender still in her prime. She's got all the potential and talent to be the next face of UFC/MMA😍
Is there any word on her going over to the Big League or will she have another fight in PFL?? Tapology doesn't show her with anything booked🤷🏽‍♂️
Here's a juicy highlight for your time⚡👊🏽⚡
 
She's under contract and cant just leave. Winning the tournament locked her into more fights and I assume if they create a Fly title and she wins it which she will that will lock her down for even more fights. It will be years before she's in UFC.

As for who she fights no clue, the one thing was Liz being Bellator champ who she hadnt fought but they went and put Liz in the tournament so no clue what she does next. Even just saying throw her out there to smash anyone its like who though? Theres literally nothing for her.
 
Would it be possible for her (the UFC) to buy her way out of the contract in any way?
 
Looks like this article and her direct quotes confirms everything you said. She's got a positive outlook and wants to defend her belt. Sadly, I have no idea who a worthy opponent would be?? I guess they let her just smash her way through 2025🥇💄🏆
bloodyelbow.com

'I'm locked up'... Dakota Ditcheva provides an update on her contract status as she responds to calls to join the UFC

Following her incredible win over Taila Santos at the PFL Championships, Dakota Ditcheva has provided an update on her contract status, responding to UFC calls.
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com
 
She’s in the PFL for at least another year. No point in even bringing it up
 
