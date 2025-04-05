Shaolin Alan
DC been ducking me since 2012
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2015
- Messages
- 1,595
- Reaction score
- 5,469
Is there any point in her remaining with PFL? I don't believe she has anything more to prove over there. She just demolished a former UFC title contender still in her prime. She's got all the potential and talent to be the next face of UFC/MMA
Is there any word on her going over to the Big League or will she have another fight in PFL?? Tapology doesn't show her with anything booked
Here's a juicy highlight for your time
Is there any word on her going over to the Big League or will she have another fight in PFL?? Tapology doesn't show her with anything booked
Here's a juicy highlight for your time