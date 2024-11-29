Dakota Ditcheva is the future of WMMA

14-0 with 12 KOs, 1 sub, 1 DEC. Has finished everyone she has fought in the PFL and most are 1st round body shot KOs. She is a destroyerI know she is PFL, but its inevitable she will eventually come once she wins a few more Million Dollars tournaments in the PFL. Its gonna be similar to Kayla Harrison.She just stopped Taila Santos easily, something Val couldnt do. She is now the 125 champion at PFL.Her striking is probably better than Val's at the point, Grasso would get Kneed to death. Blanchfield would lose the same way she lost to Manon. Manon is the only fighter that could give Ditcheva problems due to size, but I'd still pick Dakota.Best fighter currently not in the UFC.