Dakota Ditcheva is the future of WMMA

Legendary

Legendary

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@Black
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,440
Reaction score
3,110
f1dde0d0-2a13-11ef-aff4-b5843af2f50f.jpg

14-0 with 12 KOs, 1 sub, 1 DEC. Has finished everyone she has fought in the PFL and most are 1st round body shot KOs. She is a destroyer

I know she is PFL, but its inevitable she will eventually come once she wins a few more Million Dollars tournaments in the PFL. Its gonna be similar to Kayla Harrison.

She just stopped Taila Santos easily, something Val couldnt do. She is now the 125 champion at PFL.

Her striking is probably better than Val's at the point, Grasso would get Kneed to death. Blanchfield would lose the same way she lost to Manon. Manon is the only fighter that could give Ditcheva problems due to size, but I'd still pick Dakota.

Best fighter currently not in the UFC.
 
Dakota is amazing. A true killer.

She understands body work better than like 99% of MMA fighters, male or female. Chick is absolutely ruthless with it.

Legendary said:
Manon is the only fighter that could give Ditcheva problems due to size, but I'd still pick Dakota.
Click to expand...

She would obliterate Manon, bro. Manon only strikes with basics, though she is good at it. Dakota would take her body apart. Even Mayra landed a kick that knocked the wind out of her at one point.
 
She's definitely one of the best flyweight WMMA fighters in the world right now.
Manon and Rose(if she goes back to Wittman and fights normally) would trouble her her TDD/Grappling truly hasn't been tested IMO.

UFC need to sign her ASAP especially since she really has no challengers left there.
 
Anyone who even bothers talking about the "future" of something as shallow and boring as WMMA automatically has zero credibility in anything related to MMA.
 
Holy fucking shit I can’t believe what I just saw. She just murdered Talia Santos. Both Valentina and Blachfield struggled against her. I was doubtful before but now I have to see this woman in the UFC. She could be the one.
 
Black9 said:
She's definitely one of the best flyweight WMMA fighters in the world right now.
Manon and Rose(if she goes back to Wittman and fights normally) would trouble her her TDD/Grappling truly hasn't been tested IMO.

UFC need to sign her ASAP especially since she really has no challengers left there.
Click to expand...
Financially it's probably better for her to stay in the PFL, she'll probably win the next tournament in 2025. Taila was her biggest threat and she defeated her with ease.
 
I think only Natalia Silva would have a game to brings problems for her. And Suarez with her wolrd class wrestling if she came back to 57 kg
I did never seen a 57 class woman with such knockout capacity, and she doesn't depends on one single punch.
 
Black9 said:
She's definitely one of the best flyweight WMMA fighters in the world right now.
Manon and Rose(if she goes back to Wittman and fights normally) would trouble her her TDD/Grappling truly hasn't been tested IMO.

UFC need to sign her ASAP especially since she really has no challengers left there.
Click to expand...
Taila wrestling is better than Manon or Rose
 
WMMA is still shit where a kickboxer can come in and destroy "elite level" fighters.

Saying that though, 185 and 205 in the UFC have been shit post-USADA. Drizzy and Poatan equivalents at 170 and below would never have such runs.
 
MarkHuntFanboy said:
Anyone who even bothers talking about the "future" of something as shallow and boring as WMMA automatically has zero credibility in anything related to MMA.
Click to expand...
WMMA haters have zero credibility in anything related to MMA. They have let their mommy issues prevent them from enjoying good fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
How many fighters better than Ronda actually existed in WMMA history?
7 8 9
Replies
163
Views
4K
Koro_11
Koro_11
TherapistInHeaven
Next WMMA Champ and future star: Dakota Ditcheva
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
wwkirk
wwkirk
Geniusss
Why the UFC don't have a PPV card for October 16th?
Replies
17
Views
621
Corrado Soprano
Corrado Soprano
Gio
  • Sticky
PBP PFL 2024 Championships, Fri. 11/29, 7:15 AM ET/4:15 AM PT PBP Discussion Thread
29 30 31
Replies
602
Views
3K
STAY GOLD
STAY GOLD
svmr_db
Media Donn Davis: Kayla Harrison "ran" from Cyborg & Pacheco to go to the UFC
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,479
Messages
56,585,716
Members
175,294
Latest member
Beechiell

Share this page

Back
Top