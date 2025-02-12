Can Dakota Ditcheva beat all the UFC fighters who are in the same weight class?

It depends on her grappling. If it holds up, then, like I thought she could beat everyone on any given day, but I just took a look at the rankings and it goes



Shev

Grasso

Fiorot

Erin

Natalia Silva

Rose





then you have people like



Miranda

Jasmine

Casey



Then you throw in Barber there, who is ranked in top 5 but probably shouldn't be, skills-wise,



as good as she looked, it depends on the match ups.



There are top 10 pretty good WMMA fighters in UFC and they actually have depth to that weight class, so there are more. In PFL, there's her, Santos and that's it in her weight class.



Her performance was so exceptional, I felt like she could beat everyone in her weight class in UFC, but looking at the list of the fighters there, and the unknown aspect of her grappling, I'd say she may win some or she may lose some.



For example, I think if she were to face those 10 WMMA fighters, the odds would be pretty close I think. I'm not sure if she will always be favourite either. I reckon she won't.



The answer to that question is yes, but you can say that about a lot of prospects. The better question is will she?



And I don't think we will find out any time soon. For Kayla Harrison, it didn't look like it was going to be easy to stop that Judo and size if she were to cross over.



For Dakota, no one knows if her grappling will be there.