Can Dakota Ditcheva beat all the UFC fighters who are in the same weight class?

If you haven't watched Dakota Ditcheva, Google her. She is one of the few fighters, who everyone is impressed with. Her stand up game is second to none. The way she dominates fighters reminds me of days when Ronda used to do it. Can she become the UFC champion? Name the fighters that can be threat to us. I cant think of any.
 
Sure, she can.
But money won't let us see it for a while.
Let's just hope PFL grabs another prospect to build and release her Kayla Harrison style in the future.
 
It depends on her grappling. If it holds up, then, like I thought she could beat everyone on any given day, but I just took a look at the rankings and it goes

Shev
Grasso
Fiorot
Erin
Natalia Silva
Rose


then you have people like

Miranda
Jasmine
Casey

Then you throw in Barber there, who is ranked in top 5 but probably shouldn't be, skills-wise,

as good as she looked, it depends on the match ups.

There are top 10 pretty good WMMA fighters in UFC and they actually have depth to that weight class, so there are more. In PFL, there's her, Santos and that's it in her weight class.

Her performance was so exceptional, I felt like she could beat everyone in her weight class in UFC, but looking at the list of the fighters there, and the unknown aspect of her grappling, I'd say she may win some or she may lose some.

For example, I think if she were to face those 10 WMMA fighters, the odds would be pretty close I think. I'm not sure if she will always be favourite either. I reckon she won't.

The answer to that question is yes, but you can say that about a lot of prospects. The better question is will she?

And I don't think we will find out any time soon. For Kayla Harrison, it didn't look like it was going to be easy to stop that Judo and size if she were to cross over.

For Dakota, no one knows if her grappling will be there.
 
She wants to fight Valentina, but I don't know if she will still be in the UFC by then. I don't see anyone else getting in the way. She would be considerably bigger than Zhang, so I don't know about that one. Unless Zhang were to move up.

Dakota's defensive grappling looked good in her other fights, but to beat UFC champs she will need to continue to improve; fighters like Zhang always come in looking better than in their last fight. She destroyed a UFC level fighter in her last fight, one that many think beat Valentina by decision. She could probably wreck most of the competition right now.
 
Easily top 5 in the UFC, unsure how she'd do against the top 3, probably has a good chance against Blanchfield, seeing how Fiorot handled her.

Yeah I'd say the threats are Grasso, Shev and Fiorot
 
They (PFL) have already reduced the prize money for the Championship winners.

Ditcheva would earn more from PPV I'd imagine. Not sure what is happening with her contract. She was in negotiations last time I heard.
 
She is absolutely a fearless beast of a fighter. Watching her bang, and with her genetics & lifelong fighting experience, can't see Anyone beating her. She is a phenominal striker with a high AF fight IQ.

www.lowkickmma.com

Top 5: Best Dakota Ditcheva Knockouts In MMA - PFL Striker Packs Dangerous Power

We are going to countdown the best Dakota Ditcheva knockouts in MMA history but it will not be easy choosing just five as the Bulgarian-English fighter has a
www.lowkickmma.com www.lowkickmma.com
 
