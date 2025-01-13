  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Media The #1 WMMA fighter Dana White wants to sign, but she's in the PFL.

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
57,241
Reaction score
110,821
I admit I was completely unaware of her until a few hours ago, and I'm not easily impressed but she floored me.

TLDR - Dakota Ditcheva
*As a teenager she won the Gold at the IFMA World Muaythai Championships in 2016.
*10-1 Professional MuayThai record, only loss was her final fight which was by decision.
*14-0 MMA record, only one went to a decision. Only two fights have gone to the third round.
*Trains out of Manchester England. (Important for marketing)
*Modelesque features. (Very important for marketing)
*4 fights within 8 months in 2024. (Very active)



740full-dakota-ditcheva.jpg


1968795.jpg








With the UFC marketing department behind her she could be the biggest WMMA star since Rousey.
 
She's already made it clear her goal is to fight Valentina. She only moved to PFL after considering the UFC. PFL was a steppingstone for her from the start.

It's only a matter of time, especially with the PFL dropping to half a million per show (if true).

PFL won't contain that kind of potential for long.

It was that last fight against Santos that really separated her; easy to beat up on lessers but not easy to beat up Santos like that.
 
Last edited:
Dana should trade the whole 125 division for her
 
She'll turn up at some point. I was a bit annoyed when she signed with PFL in the first place but she's richer now I guess
 
Yep, she would be a great addition to the FLW division.
 
I dig it. Hope someone more knowledgeable chimes in with pedigree differences between her and JJ / Val, as I’m woefully ignorant on such
 
Dana has a box a viagra and a shit ton of TRT ready for her when she gets here.
 
There were several threads just in the past week. Someone is not paying attention 😁
But yes, they should absolutely sign her asap.
 
Good fighter, looks good enough for Dana to smash, with the PFL bonus dropping, looks like an eventual done deal to the UFC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Donn Davis: Kayla Harrison "ran" from Cyborg & Pacheco to go to the UFC
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,210
Messages
56,765,146
Members
175,391
Latest member
MisterOlympia

Share this page

Back
Top