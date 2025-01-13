GearSolidMetal
I admit I was completely unaware of her until a few hours ago, and I'm not easily impressed but she floored me.
TLDR - Dakota Ditcheva
*As a teenager she won the Gold at the IFMA World Muaythai Championships in 2016.
*10-1 Professional MuayThai record, only loss was her final fight which was by decision.
*14-0 MMA record, only one went to a decision. Only two fights have gone to the third round.
*Trains out of Manchester England. (Important for marketing)
*Modelesque features. (Very important for marketing)
*4 fights within 8 months in 2024. (Very active)
With the UFC marketing department behind her she could be the biggest WMMA star since Rousey.
