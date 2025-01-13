She's already made it clear her goal is to fight Valentina. She only moved to PFL after considering the UFC. PFL was a steppingstone for her from the start.



It's only a matter of time, especially with the PFL dropping to half a million per show (if true).



PFL won't contain that kind of potential for long.



It was that last fight against Santos that really separated her; easy to beat up on lessers but not easy to beat up Santos like that.