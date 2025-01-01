Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 22,422
- Reaction score
- 49,261
This is the woman who beat Valentina in kickboxing. And she did look good in the fight until she got dropped and choked out. This is kind of a crossroads for what she go on to be an actual contender or is this a fight that shows that she is nothing but a scrub?
Which side do you fall on? Is she fraud or is she the future???
Which side do you fall on? Is she fraud or is she the future???
Last edited: