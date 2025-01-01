News Wang Cong aka the Joker is back. Can she get hype train back on track? CONFIRMED

This is the woman who beat Valentina in kickboxing. And she did look good in the fight until she got dropped and choked out. This is kind of a crossroads for what she go on to be an actual contender or is this a fight that shows that she is nothing but a scrub?

Which side do you fall on? Is she fraud or is she the future???






 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
This is the woman who beat Valentina in kickboxing. And she did look good in the fight until she got dropped and choked out. This is kind of a crossroads for what she go on to be an actual contender or is this a fight that shows that she is nothing but a scrub?

Which side do you fall on? Is she fraud or is she the future???


I hope so. That was a devastating way to lose. The way she responds to a loss like that will define her career. She may learn from it like the Serra loss for GSP and go on to greatness. Or she could be shaken and never fully recovered.

I think she still clearly has a ton of potential, but this next fight is crucial.
 
Ares Black said:
Yeah I think so. She's a flashy striker. Spinning kicks and whatnot.

She's also really hot and I remember some of the Contender Series PBP thread Sherbros were shocked to see her with her very butch wife.
GTidAm5WEAAIHz_.jpg

Tongue goes to good use then
<RomeroSalute>
 
she's an exciting fighter but her last fight is gonna be hard to come back from, she was taunting the whole time then got nearly ko'd with a head kick and choked unconscious, she's gonna have to get a R1 ko to bounce back properly imo, if she wins by decision it's not gonna be enough
 
She was toxic overrated. She was a -900 fav in her last fight where she got dominated. I wish her the best but she is untouchable from a betting perspective. Gonna be a long road back and I think she loses a few more.
 
Bruna brasil isn't very good and she is from the weight class below Wang. While I do think Bruna has shown some modest improvements, she's still pretty low level and will be outsized. This is a fight wang should win. If she can't beat bruna, then whatever lingering hype or hopes people have for wang will be dead.
 
Egészségére! said:
s7-T82c9k63-S7a2-GUy-P.gif


I doubt Cong’s a “fraud”

It’s early in her mma career & she’s only 32

Give her a chance to get experience & make some adjustments
That's what this bruna fight is. A lower level opponent from the weight class below her own. This is a fight designed to get Wang back on track.
 
Ares Black said:
She didn't get dominated.
You don't think? Seriously, as big as a fav as she was she looked very pedestrian. Maybe I'm wrong but in her two fights she was a -1000 fav in her debut and a -900 in her sophmore effort. Upsets happen but was that an upset of was Wang just overrated? Jurt is out for me.
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
You don't think? Seriously, as big as a fav as she was she looked very pedestrian. Maybe I'm wrong but in her two fights she was a -1000 fav in her debut and a -900 in her sophmore effort. Upsets happen but was that an upset of was Wang just overrated? Jurt is out for me.
Well, she clearly won the first round.

She was definitely overrated, but I also think Fernandes was significantly underrated.

Like I said earlier, how she bounces back from that loss will tell us a lot. Bruna Brasil is good but not great, and she's primarily a striker.

Hopefully it's a good standup fight and not a clinch fest.
 
